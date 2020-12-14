 

DGAP-DD 7C Solarparken AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2020 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Koen
Last name(s): Boriau

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
7C Solarparken AG

b) LEI
529900SUURYOXKCQ6Z90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QW68

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.29 EUR 3861.00 EUR
4.29 EUR 4075.50 EUR
4.29 EUR 1287.00 EUR
4.29 EUR 291.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.2900 EUR 9515.2200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


14.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Germany
Internet: www.solarparken.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63936  14.12.2020 



DGAP-DD 7C Solarparken AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

