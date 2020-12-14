 

Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today confirmed that the Company concluded an agreement with the Ministry of Health of Singapore to supply mRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19, to support ongoing efforts to secure access to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for the people of Singapore.

“We appreciate the confidence the Ministry of Health of Singapore has demonstrated in our mRNA vaccine platform by including mRNA-1273 in their portfolio of vaccines. We recognize that addressing this global pandemic will require a number of vaccines and therapeutic options, and we are proud of the role Moderna has been able to play in this global effort,” said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to advance the clinical development of mRNA-1273 and the recent positive primary efficacy analysis from our Phase 3 COVE study is an encouraging step forward as we work together to address this global health emergency by delivering a vaccine to the people of Singapore and around the world.”

The data from the Phase 3 COVE study involving 30,000 participants demonstrated efficacy of 94.1% against COVID-19 and 100% against severe COVID-19. Efficacy was consistent across age, race and ethnicity, and gender demographics in the 196 observed cases of COVID-19. Safety data continue to accrue and the study continues to be monitored by an independent, NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). Based on prior analysis, the most common solicited adverse reactions included injection site pain, fatigue, myalgia, arthralgia, headache, and erythema/redness at the injection site. Solicited adverse reactions increased in frequency and severity in the mRNA-1273 group after the second dose. The Phase 3 study, known as the COVE study, enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the U.S. and is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Moderna plans to submit data from the Phase 3 COVE study to a peer-reviewed publication.

