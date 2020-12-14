 

Verizon Business Brings Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to SAP Labs

What you need to know:

  • Verizon and SAP have expanded their strategic partnership to develop and test new 5G solutions
  • Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is now live at SAP Labs in Palo Alto, CA
  • First trials to test how 5G and edge compute can transform digital supply chains on factory floors, at fulfillment centers and distribution warehouses and within retail stores

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and SAP have expanded their strategic partnership to develop and test 5G and compute at the edge solutions. Verizon has lit up its 5G Ultra Wideband service at SAP Labs in Palo Alto, CA. The engagement will leverage a vast partner ecosystem that includes system integrators, technology partners and industry specialists who will work together to explore how 5G can deliver tangible innovations that address real business challenges across nearly every industry.

Verizon and SAP will initially explore how 5G and edge compute can transform digital supply chains on factory floors, at fulfillment centers and distribution warehouses, and within retail stores. The first set of target use cases include retail stocking and shelf layout compliance as well as predictive quality and predictive maintenance. Verizon and SAP have already been collaborating for several months to create enterprise solutions that use Verizon’s network and platform capabilities integrated with SAP’s software and services, particularly SAP offerings for providing end-to-end visibility across the digital supply chain, and delivering operational efficiencies in the retail and warehouse environments.

“Verizon’s 5G network is the foundational technology for 21st Century innovation,” said Debika Bhattacharya, Vice President, 5G and Enterprise Solutions. “The transformative nature of services and solutions being built on Verizon's 5G network are changing industries and we are excited to partner with SAP to continue to expand new verticals ranging from retail to manufacturing.”

“As the world’s largest provider of enterprise application software, we’re on a never-ending quest to bring information to decision makers at the speed of thought,” said Max Wessel, Chief Learning Officer at SAP, and MD, SAP Labs. “By connecting SAP Business Technology Platform with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, we’re confident that customers across industries can achieve impact through innovation.”

