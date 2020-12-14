Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Announce Tartaruga Well Test Results and 2020 Production Guidance Update

The testing of the Tartaruga well “Maha-1” is now complete. Although primarily a delineation well, the well test results indicate a lower than expected oil production rate. Furthermore, the second wave of Covid-19 continue to directly impact logistics and personnel movements in Brazil, that in turn are causing delays in the Company’s fourth quarter Brazilian well completions programme. Therefore, the Company expects the 2020 annual average production volume to land at 3,250 BOEPD (previously communicated 3,700 - 4,000 BOEPD). The Company also expect that the previously communicated year-end exit production numbers will be affected due to the combined effects of the above reasons.

Jonas Lindvall, CEO of Maha Energy commented: ”The Maha-1 well was drilled to further delineate the Tartaruga structure and although we have proven oil in a new part of the structure, the effect of lower than expected permeability in this part of the field is disappointing. We will now have to integrate this information into the field model to determine how we can use this data to better place future production wells. The lower than expected production rates, combined with the operational delays in Brazil will unfortunately have a direct impact on the annual average production volumes. Until the well completions work at the Tie field is finished, we are unable to provide an update for the year-end production rates.”

7-TTG-3D-SES (Maha-1) Well Test Results

A total of four different sands were tested in the well. Two sands (P23/22) were tight and failed to flow any fluids, one sand (P19) flowed non-commercial amounts of oil and the P1 is being rerouted to the Production Facilities to undergo further testing.

The P1 sand is flowing oil with a unexpectedly high percentage of water, which is appears to be slowly declining. The Schlumberger test skid is now being demobilized and the well will be placed on long term test through the Maha facilities. Due to the high water cut, testing of the P1 took longer than anticipated and that in turn has impacted Tartaruga production negatively.

The 7-TTG-3D-SES well was spudded on July 12, 2019 and total depth reached on October 3, 2019. A smaller workover rig was brought in to test up to five intervals in the well. Testing started on 26 January 2020 and was temporarily suspended on 22 March, 2020 due to effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Testing resumed on 26 October 2020 and has now been completed.