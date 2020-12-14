Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Contract with Brazilian Company for an Initial Order of 3.7 Million Covid-19 Rapid Tests for Brazil

This sales and distribution contract between Victory Square Health and the Brazilian production and distribution company will provide the company with an initial order of 3.7 million Covid-19 Rapid Tests over the next 24 months



This agreement is in addition to the previously announced business development and sales agreement with Molkom Pharmaceuticals on November 18, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) — portfolio company Victory Square Health (VSH) has entered into a new sales and distribution contract with a Brazilian medical production and supply company on December 14, 2020. The contract will provide for an initial order of 3.7 million Covid-19 Rapid Tests to be supplied from Victory Square Health subject to ANVISA approval. The order is to be filled over a 24-month period.

“This newly announced 3.7 million unit contract for our Covid-19 Rapid Testing kits is an important new sales agreement as we ramp up production supply to Brazil,” said Felipe Peixoto, CEO of Victory Square Health. Peixoto goes on to say, “We are confident that this order will provide the country of Brazil with critical and accurate assistance in identifying and fighting this pandemic while also generating further sales opportunities for VSH in Brazil.”

Today’s announced sales and distribution agreement is in addition to the business development & sales agreement with Molkom Pharmaceuticals announced on November 18, 2020. Molkom has established strong relationships throughout South America and beyond with strategic business connections with distributors, sales supply chains, retail pharmacies, hospitals, and with agencies at all level of government. The Company’s strategic business & sales agreement with Molkom Pharmaceuticals has opened doors to access new sales and supply leads and has been successful with the company’s announcement of today’s 3.7 million unit sales contract.

VS Health was founded in 2016 to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and technology solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient’s care and improve health outcomes. Its first product, the Leishmaniasis Rapid Test, was developed in partnership with the UFMG, Federal University of Minas Gerais. Safetest took advantage of its expertise in the subject to develop other antibody-based tests and a robust R&D pipelines of diagnostic kits for Hansen’s Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests.