Results of the subscription for nonconvertible bond offering

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter Pro Kapital) informs that the third subscription period of the private placement of nonconvertible bonds (hereinafter the “Bonds”), which was announced on 22 May 2020, has ended on 13 December 2020.

The Management Board has decided on the allocation of the first subscription of the Bonds as follows:

  1. Pro Kapital will issue 345 938 Bonds with the total issue value of 968 626.40 euros;
  2. The nominal value of each Bond will be 2.80 euros;
  3. The Bonds will carry interest at 8% pa., interests are paid twice a year;
  4. The Bonds can only be paid for with Pro Kapital’s convertible bonds, which should be transferred to Pro Kapital on or about 21 December 2020;
  5. The issue date of the third tranche of the Bonds is expected to take place on 15 January 2021 and the issue of the third tranche shall be carried out in the full volume indicated in section 1 above, provided that an equal number of convertible bonds is transferred to Pro Kapital;
  6. The final redemption date of the Bonds will take place on 31 October 2024;
  7. The Bonds are not secured and not convertible;
  8. The Bonds will be registered with the Estonian Central Securities Depository (CSD);
  9. Pro Kapital applies for the listing of the Bonds at the corporate bond list on Nasdaq Tallinn.

CEO of Pro Kapital Paolo Michelozzi’s comment on the second subscription tranche of the Bonds: “We are glad that in this private placement as a result of the third tranche we have refinanced most of our convertible bonds by issuing new nonconvertible bonds. Pro Kapital has already applied to the Financial Inspection to register the listing prospectus for the Bonds and we hope that the Bonds shall be listed in the bonds list of NASDAQ OMX Tallinn by the end of January 2021.”.

This notice has been published to comply with clauses 7.6. and 7.7. of the Requirement for Issuers of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock-Exchange.

