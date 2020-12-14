 

Gofore Plc Gofore Plc's Business Review 1–30 November 2020: Strong and eventful month

GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 14 DECEMBER 2020 AT 16.35

Gofore Plc's Business Review 1–30 November 2020: Strong and eventful month

Gofore’s net sales in November 2020 were EUR 8.5 million (2019: EUR 6.0 million). The Group had a total of 727 employees (582 employees) at the end of the period. 

CEO Mikael Nylund comments:

“November was quite eventful in Gofore this year! Our net sales continued to grow nicely, and were even 41% higher than in the corresponding period in the previous year. Growth continued specifically in the work of our own personnel, but also in subcontracting. The good year-end of Qentinel Finland, the subsidiary acquired in August, also had a positive impact on November's Group net sales. Good things happened on the customer front, setting us up to success for the next year.

We got the most significant single procurement decision of the year in December, when the Finnish KEHA Centre selected us to provide expert services for the ICT development projects it tendered. Our estimate is that this framework agreement will bring us EUR 40–60 million in net sales over the next six years. KEHA Centre is one of Gofore's largest customers, so it was extremely important to us that they want to continue the cooperation that started in 2016. We are humble and committed to continuing our work to show that we are worthy of this trust.

We will continue our fruitful co-operation with the Finnish Digital and Population Data Services Agency with two agreement extensions. In December, we announced a procurement decision related to the continuing development of the Suomi.fi online service. If realised in full, the estimated value of the procurement is EUR 13.5 million over the five-year agreement period. In November, the Digital and Population Data Services Agency selected us to support the development of its digital services in user interface design (UI), user experience (UX), usability and accessibility procurement. The estimated value of this procurement is EUR 5.5 million over the five-year agreement period. Together, we will continue building easy-to-use digital services for all Finns.

