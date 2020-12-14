 

VELVEETA Takes Football Viewing to New Heights With In-Stadium “Quesofa”

Game day has felt quite different this year as many football fans have had to cheer for their teams from home and put their season tickets on ice. But for two lucky Florida residents, a special way to return to the stadium is within reach. Through the mighty power of Liquid Gold cheesy goodness, VELVEETA is offering the ultimate holiday gift by giving two Florida-based Miami Dolphins fans the chance to view the Dec. 20 game from one of the best socially-distanced seats in Hard Rock Stadium: the VELVEETA Quesofa.

Positioned for the perfect view of the field, the VELVEETA Quesofa offers everything you need to take your game-viewing experience to cheesy new heights, including:

  • A personal queso warmer to heat your VELVEETA at perfect dip temperature for all four quarters
  • Snack stowaways to keep VELVEETA refills on-hand
  • Molten lava lamps and LED lighting so you can watch the game in style
  • Nacho pillows poised for comfort
  • One of the best seats that Hard Rock Stadium has to offer

“Let’s be real: VELVEETA, football Sunday and the couch is a match made in heaven,” said Amanda Vaal, Brand Manager, VELVEETA. “We’re excited to merge all three by bringing to life the most epic game-viewing experience Hard Rock Stadium has ever seen.”

Now until 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 16, Florida residents can enter on Twitter for a chance to win the Miami Dolphins Quesofa viewing experience by tweeting using hashtag "#QuesofaContest”. The winner will be selected at random on Dec. 17 and can be joined by one other lucky member of their quaran-team to watch the Dec. 20 Dolphins home game from a safe social distance.

Full contest rules can be found here and you can follow VELVEETA on Twitter for more details.

