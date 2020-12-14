 

U.S. Enterprises Rocked by COVID-19 Accelerate Digital Transformation to Prepare for a New Future

ISG Provider Lens report shows drive to improve customer, product and supply chain systems through new technologies is more powerful than current economic headwinds

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The massive disruptions caused by COVID-19 have played a major role in the growth of digital services in the U.S. this year as enterprises changed their priorities and looked toward a more risky future that will require greater agility, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for the U.S. found that although managed services spending fell in the second quarter as the pandemic took hold, enterprises continued to invest in ongoing digital transformation efforts this year and even accelerated them to adapt to the new conditions.

“Projects that were supposed to take two years were compressed into two months,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Companies know that digital transformation can help them respond to disruptions, whether they are caused by health crises, political uncertainty or market fluctuations.”

The pandemic has caused many enterprises to shift their focus from growth to sustainability and cost-cutting, as well as to technologies such as remote collaboration for the new reality of work, the report says. The drive to adopt digital business solutions is more powerful than the macroeconomic challenges that companies are currently facing, and enterprises that have already embarked on this transformation journey may recover from the current crisis more quickly, ISG says.

U.S. enterprises have begun concerted efforts to reimagine the experiences of customers, employees and suppliers amid changing market dynamics and working conditions, the report says.

Reinventing business operations through digital transformation became a high priority for top executives during the crisis. Companies increasingly are running workloads in the cloud through software-defined infrastructure and leveraging new developments in automation, AI and cognitive technologies. Digital business service partners are helping companies carry out this transformation using Agile, Lean, DevOps and other methodologies in place of traditional waterfall development.

