Ruben S. Martin III Elected Chairman Of Mercy Ships International's Board Of Directors

GARDEN VALLEY, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy Ships, the global healthcare charity that through a fleet of first-class hospital ships provides free medical and healthcare services to the world's most disadvantaged peoples, today announced that Ruben S. Martin, III, has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercy Ships International ("MSI") effective January 1, 2021. A highly accomplished business leader for more than four decades, Mr. Martin has been a long-time supporter of Mercy Ships and a Director of MSI for the past decade and, since 2018, has also served as Chairman of the Board of Mercy Ships Operations, the global operations subsidiary of MSI. As Chairman, he succeeds Myron E. ("Mike") Ullman, who has held the role for nearly 20 years and his retirement from MSI was announced separately today.

Highly Accomplished Business Leader and Philanthropist has been a Long-Time Board Member and Supporter of Mercy Ships and its Work to Bring Hope and Healing to the World's Most Disadvantaged Peoples

Most recently, Mr. Martin, 69, has played a key role in the work to launch the Global Mercy, the world's largest civilian hospital ship, which will more than double the capacity of Mercy Ships to deliver safe surgical care to people in need and provide medical training in the countries served by the organization.

Mr. Ullman said, "Since Ruben Martin joined our Board a decade ago, he has made invaluable contributions drawing from his deep knowledge of global business operations, including importantly in the marine sector, his personal faith and his commitment to philanthropy, and we are delighted that he will become Chairman." He continued, "Today, Mercy Ships is a very strong organization, with an outstanding leadership team and Board, and it is well positioned for ongoing success in delivering on its mission."

Tom Stogner, CEO of Mercy Ships, said, "Ruben Martin's dedication to Mercy Ships is evident in all that he does to further our ability to bring hope and healing to those who need it most around the world. As we embark on this exciting period with the launch Global Mercy in 2021, I look forward to working with Ruben and our Board and benefitting from the invaluable counsel, insights and support they bring that enables us to continue to expand our impact."