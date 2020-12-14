 

DGAP-Adhoc SPORTTOTAL AG:

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.12.2020, 16:04  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SPORTTOTAL AG:

14-Dec-2020 / 16:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SPORTTOTAL AG announces Supervisory Board membership change

- Dr. Michael Kern and Jens Reidel to stand down from the Supervisory Board

- Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott to be proposed for membership

Cologne, December 14, 2020. Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Michael Kern (65) and Mr. Jens Reidel (69) have today notified the Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG that they wish to stand down from the Supervisory Board effective December 31, 2020. According to the departing Supervisory Board members, the background lies in the progressive digitization of SPORTTOTAL AG which should be overseen by a younger Supervisory Board.

The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG intends by agreement with the remaining member of the SPORTTOTAL AG Supervisory Board, Mr. Ralf Reichert (46), to apply to the competent Registry Court to appoint Mr. Christoph Tönsgerlemann (49), Chairman of the Management Board of ETL AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft and Mr. Martin Ott (45), Vice President, M&A and Corporate Ventures and Managing Director, adidas Ventures B.V., as members of the Supervisory Board.

Both Dr. Michael Kern and Mr. Jens Reidel are agreed in stating their intention to retain links with SPORTTOTAL AG as shareholders. The Management Board, and Ralf Reichert, would like to expressly thank both gentlemen for their long-standing commitment to their posts as members of the Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG.

SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
www.sporttotal.com
Tel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com

Investor Relations
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
Tel: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de

14-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1155036

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1155036  14-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155036&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSPORTTOTAL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc SPORTTOTAL AG: DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Personnel SPORTTOTAL AG: 14-Dec-2020 / 16:04 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO appoints Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer as Acting CFO
FinLab AG: FinLab EOS VC invests into AlgoTrader. The Series A capital raise reaches over CHF 5 million ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Umsatzerlöse 10,0 % unter Vorjahr im Neunmonatszeitraum
DGAP-News: Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG: Ergebnissprung im Jahr 2020 erwartet - Erhöhung der Prognose für ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Nemetschek Brand Spacewell Expands its Portfolio with AI-powered Energy Management ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM acquires IT system house Anders & Rodewyk
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG kündigt Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat an (deutsch)
14:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG kündigt Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat an
18.11.20
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: 5G für Bonner SC - SPORTTOTAL AG und Telekom Deutschland starten Pilotprojekt (deutsch)
18.11.20
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: Bonner SC goes 5G - SPORTTOTAL AG and Telekom Deutschland launch pilot project
18.11.20
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: 5G für Bonner SC - SPORTTOTAL AG und Telekom Deutschland starten Pilotprojekt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
400
WIGE-MEDIA mit - 1.873 Mio. Euro bilanziell überschuldet.