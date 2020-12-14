 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2020 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Sigmund

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Siemens shares in connection with Siemens Share Programs: 1) Purchase in the amount of 46,069.25 EUR per month at the XETRA closing price 2021-02-12, + 01:00 (Share Matching Plan) and 2) purchase in the amount of 360.00 EUR plus 360.00 EUR tax free company subsidy at the XETRA closing price on 2021-02-12, +01:00 (Basic Share Program)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63924  14.12.2020 



