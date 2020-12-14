 

UGI Natural Gas Companies Join ONE Future Coalition

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) announced today that its Natural Gas Businesses group, made up of affiliates UGI Utilities, Inc. and UGI Energy Services LLC, joined the coalition Our Nation’s Energy Future (ONE Future). The UGI membership brings the number of companies participating in ONE Future to 34.

ONE Future was formed in 2014 by natural gas production, transmission and distribution companies with a focus to collectively achieve reductions in the average rate of methane emissions across member facilities equivalent to one percent (or less) of total natural gas production.

“Our membership in ONE Future is another step toward achieving UGI’s ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction targets,” said Robert F. Beard, UGI Executive Vice President – Natural Gas Businesses. “For over 135 years, UGI has focused on providing safe, reliable service to its customers and to the many communities it serves. We are committed to continued growth in an environmentally responsible manner and believe natural gas plays an important role in a cleaner future,” Beard concluded.

“We remain committed to growing our business responsibly, while meeting the social needs of our customers, employees, and communities,” said John L. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI Corporation. “UGI is proud of the work we’ve accomplished on our many ESG initiatives. We look forward to continuing to enhance and expand our initiatives aimed at lowering methane and greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions, enhancing system integrity and improving safety.”

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in eleven states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

