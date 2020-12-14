 

American Water Awarded 2020 National Corporation of the Year by Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today it was awarded the 2020 National Corporation of the Year by the Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council (EMSDC), at their 2020 Choice Awards virtual event held on Friday, December 11. The company was recognized for its commitment to EMSDC diverse suppliers in its supply chain and creating substantial business opportunities for diverse business enterprises and its dedication to supplier diversity through policies embedded in the organization, innovative thought leadership and execution in engaging MBEs.

"We are honored to be recognized as the 2020 National Corporation of the year by EMSDC," said Josh King, chief procurement officer at American Water. "American Water takes great pride in delivering economic benefits to our suppliers, partners, customers, and the communities we serve. We are always looking to build long-term, sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships that help diverse businesses grow and succeed in a meaningful way."

American Water’s commitment and support of small and diverse businesses flow through multiple tiers of the supply chain. These purchases create a ripple effect that becomes the catalyst in our community’s economic success.

American Water has been committed to creating a robust National Supplier Diversity Initiative – one that reflects the diversity and contributes to the vitality of our communities, spurs innovation, increases competition, and supports economic development and job creation. The company was previously recognized for its commitment to supplier diversity, including being named a Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc and being named one of America’s Top Corporations for Women Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.

Senior Diversity Program Lead Sharon Manker was also recognized with the Emmett T. Vaughn Corporate Advocate of the Year Award. This award recognizes her leadership and support in engaging and developing diverse businesses in EMSDC’s region and throughout the NMSDC network and commitment to creating substantial business opportunities for diverse suppliers.

For more information about the award and EMSDC please visit https://emsdc.org/.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About EMSDC

The Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council (EMSDC), a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). There are 23 regional councils across the country with more than 1,750 corporate members. The EMSDC certifies and connects minority-owned businesses (Asian, Black, Hispanic, and Native American) throughout Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware with member corporations who are committed to supplier development and want to purchase their products, services and solutions.

