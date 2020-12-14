Cegereal Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From December 7, 2020 to December 11, 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 14.12.2020, 16:06 | 41 | 0 | 0 14.12.2020, 16:06 | Regulatory News: Cegereal (Paris:CGR): Aggregated presentation by day and by market Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) Number of Transactions CEGEREAL 969500EQZGSVHQZQE212 10/12/20 FR0010309096 433 32.40 XPAR 4 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 433 32.40 Details per transaction Name of issuer Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Name of Investment Services Provider Identification code of Investment Services Provider Day/time of transaction (CET) Identification code of financial instrument Price per transaction Currency Acquired volume Market (MIC Code) Reference number of transaction Purpose of buy back CEGEREAL 969500EQZGSVHQZQE212 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/12/2020 12:47:40 FR0010309096 32.20 EUR 10 XPAR 00249254627EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL 969500EQZGSVHQZQE212 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/12/2020 16:28:46 FR0010309096 32.40 EUR 100 XPAR 00249365641EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL 969500EQZGSVHQZQE212 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/12/2020 16:34:36 FR0010309096 32.40 EUR 40 XPAR 00249370289EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) CEGEREAL 969500EQZGSVHQZQE212 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/12/2020 16:34:36 FR0010309096 32.40 EUR 283 XPAR 00249370290EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005545/en/ Cegereal Share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







