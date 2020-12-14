 

Cegereal Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From December 7, 2020 to December 11, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 16:06  |  41   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Cegereal (Paris:CGR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) Number of Transactions
CEGEREAL 969500EQZGSVHQZQE212 10/12/20 FR0010309096

433

32.40

XPAR

4

  * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL

433

32.40

Details per transaction

Name of issuer Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Name of Investment Services Provider Identification code of Investment Services Provider Day/time of transaction (CET) Identification code of financial instrument Price per transaction Currency Acquired volume Market (MIC Code) Reference number of transaction Purpose of buy back
CEGEREAL 969500EQZGSVHQZQE212 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/12/2020 12:47:40 FR0010309096

32.20

EUR

10

XPAR 00249254627EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL 969500EQZGSVHQZQE212 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/12/2020 16:28:46 FR0010309096

32.40

EUR

100

XPAR 00249365641EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL 969500EQZGSVHQZQE212 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/12/2020 16:34:36 FR0010309096

32.40

EUR

40

XPAR 00249370289EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
CEGEREAL 969500EQZGSVHQZQE212 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 10/12/2020 16:34:36 FR0010309096

32.40

EUR

283

XPAR 00249370290EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

 

Cegereal Share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cegereal Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From December 7, 2020 to December 11, 2020 Regulatory News: Cegereal (Paris:CGR): Aggregated presentation by day and by market Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Trinseo To Acquire Arkema’s PMMA Business as Part of its Transformation to a Specialty Solutions ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Cegereal: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30, 2020 to December 4, 2020
07.12.20
CEGEREAL: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From Novembre 16, 2020 to Novembre 20, 2020
07.12.20
CEGEREAL: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From Novembre 23, 2020 to Novembre 27, 2020
01.12.20
Cegereal Ranked as a Global Sector Leader by GRESB in the Listed Office Property Companies Category