Cegereal Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From December 7, 2020 to December 11, 2020
Regulatory News:
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|Number of Transactions
|CEGEREAL
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|10/12/20
|FR0010309096
|
433
|
32.40
4
433
32.40
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|CEGEREAL
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|10/12/2020 12:47:40
|FR0010309096
|
32.20
|
EUR
|
10
|XPAR
|00249254627EXPA1
|Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|CEGEREAL
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|10/12/2020 16:28:46
|FR0010309096
|
32.40
|
EUR
|
100
|XPAR
|00249365641EXPA1
|Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|CEGEREAL
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|10/12/2020 16:34:36
|FR0010309096
|
32.40
|
EUR
|
40
|XPAR
|00249370289EXPA1
|Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
|CEGEREAL
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|10/12/2020 16:34:36
|FR0010309096
|
32.40
|
EUR
|
283
|XPAR
|00249370290EXPA1
|Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
