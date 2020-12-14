One Health Solutions to Utilize Get Real Health Patient Engagement Platform

The program’s primary goals are to prevent deaths by drug overdose and help patients return to a lifestyle of work and family support, while ensuring ongoing compliance with drug-court-appointed treatment programs.

Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, announced today that One Health Solutions will utilize the Get Real Health Patient Engagement Platform as part of its program to address substance abuse disorders, COVID-19, and chronic health conditions facing communities in four coal mining counties in Southwest Pennsylvania.

Get Real Health’s chronic care management tools will help facilitate increased access to treatment and provide remote patient monitoring for persons with substance abuse disorders. This technology will enable health experts to monitor and offer around-the-clock support to patients via mobile phone or other connected health devices.

Through the Get Real Health smart phone app, patients will have the ability to communicate with counselors and nurses, track progress toward recovery goals, and access useful information whenever and wherever necessary. Personalized care from professionals will assist in developing healthy recovery‑oriented habits, avoiding common relapse risks, and documenting recovery plan compliance.

Additionally, this technology screens for COVID-19 symptoms and assists patients in managing the virus as well as any common chronic conditions should the need arise.

“COVID has exponentially increased the problem of substance use disorder in our region,” stated Vickey Pivirotto, R.N., director of operations of One Health Solutions. “The isolation caused by this pandemic is fueling the opioid epidemic, and people are struggling and at risk of dying. Our health care team will utilize Get Real Health technology to provide personalized care management to those individuals who need us the most.”

“We are grateful to One Health Solutions for including our technology in this vital program as this initiative will save lives, keep families together and simply help give people a second chance,” said Robin Wiener, president of Get Real Health. “We can’t think of a better use of our patient-engagement toolkit than to actively address a growing epidemic in our communities.”

“The Get Real Health Patient Engagement Platform delivers real value by helping to improve community health in an innovative way where it is most needed,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “By demonstrating that this type of remote patient care can be delivered in some of the most economically challenged and dispersed communities, this effort will be a model for other programs and communities to follow.”