Ceridian Appoints Eric Glass as Chief Communications Officer

Reporting to Leagh Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glass will lead Ceridian’s global corporate communications with responsibility for external communications, including media relations, social media, analyst and influencer relations, and government relations; employee communications; and corporate social responsibility, including Ceridian Cares - the company's employee-driven charity.

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY) (TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), today announced that it has appointed Eric Glass as Chief Communications Officer.

Glass joins Ceridian from Workday, where he most recently served as Vice President, Customer Advocacy. Immediately prior, he was Vice President, Corporate Communications, where he built and led the global corporate communications organization at Workday. Previously, he was Senior Vice President at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where he led global, integrated communications teams focused on corporate reputation and product innovation for clients including HP, Salesforce, and LinkedIn. Earlier in his career, he led client teams for Edelman.

“Eric is a seasoned and highly creative global communicator, who has broad experience building corporate, product, and brand campaigns for organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies,” said Leagh Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ceridian. “His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to communicate our vision for the future of work, grow and scale the business, and disrupt the HCM market globally.”

“The combination of Ceridian’s innovative technology, employee-focused culture, and commitment to customer success has created an incredible growth story that’s just beginning,” said Eric Glass, Chief Communications Officer, Ceridian. “I’m inspired to join this very talented team, particularly at this pivotal time, as organizations of all sizes globally need to navigate a new world of work.”

Glass holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications from The University of Alabama, and is based in London, UK.

