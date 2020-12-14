 

Ceridian Appoints Eric Glass as Chief Communications Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 16:05  |  32   |   |   

Experienced global communications executive with deep knowledge of the HCM industry

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY) (TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), today announced that it has appointed Eric Glass as Chief Communications Officer.

Reporting to Leagh Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glass will lead Ceridian’s global corporate communications with responsibility for external communications, including media relations, social media, analyst and influencer relations, and government relations; employee communications; and corporate social responsibility, including Ceridian Cares - the company's employee-driven charity.

Glass joins Ceridian from Workday, where he most recently served as Vice President, Customer Advocacy. Immediately prior, he was Vice President, Corporate Communications, where he built and led the global corporate communications organization at Workday. Previously, he was Senior Vice President at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where he led global, integrated communications teams focused on corporate reputation and product innovation for clients including HP, Salesforce, and LinkedIn. Earlier in his career, he led client teams for Edelman.

“Eric is a seasoned and highly creative global communicator, who has broad experience building corporate, product, and brand campaigns for organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies,” said Leagh Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ceridian. “His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to communicate our vision for the future of work, grow and scale the business, and disrupt the HCM market globally.”

“The combination of Ceridian’s innovative technology, employee-focused culture, and commitment to customer success has created an incredible growth story that’s just beginning,” said Eric Glass, Chief Communications Officer, Ceridian. “I’m inspired to join this very talented team, particularly at this pivotal time, as organizations of all sizes globally need to navigate a new world of work.”

Glass holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications from The University of Alabama, and is based in London, UK.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY) is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com  or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Teri Murphy
647.883.8041
Teri.Murphy@Ceridian.com

Investor Contact:
Jeremy Johnson
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
1-844-829-9499
investors@ceridian.com


Ceridian HCM Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ceridian Appoints Eric Glass as Chief Communications Officer Experienced global communications executive with deep knowledge of the HCM industryTORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY) (TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), today announced that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Ceridian Report: Employee Experience Paramount in the Future of Work