 

Construction contract in Estonia (commercial building in Tiskre)

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Tiskre Arendus OÜ have entered into a contract to perform construction works of a commercial and service building in Harku Parish, Tiskre at Liiva tee 61.  
  
The contract includes construction of a one-storey commercial and service building together with the infrastructure around the building. The anchor tenant of the commercial building will be Prisma.
  
The contract value is approximately EUR 4.4 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in summer 2021.
  
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.
  
Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Member of Management Board, Mr. Jaan Mäe, phone: +372 680 5105.
  
Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee


AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.




