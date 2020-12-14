 

Mental Health Commission of Canada and CloudMD’s iMD Health Global Announce Partnership To Get Credible Online Mental Health Resources into The Hands of Care Providers And Their Patients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that iMD Health Global (“iMD”), the Company’s robust healthcare education platform, has partnered with the Mental Health Commission of Canada (“MHCC”) to get relevant mental health resources, tools and information into the hands of healthcare providers and their patients.

iMD has an innovative approach that allows health professionals to access thousands of educational graphics, videos and resources online,” said Ed Mantler, MHCC’s Vice-President of Programs and Priorities. “We’re excited that a number of the valuable resources we’ve created at the MHCC will now be available through this medium. Improving communication and understanding between patients and care providers will spell better mental health outcomes for people in Canada.”

Already used in examination rooms, at hospital bedsides and during pharmacy consultations, iMD is the trusted source for verified medical information.

“We know that 83 per cent of adults in Canada try to use the internet to self-diagnose, yet only about 3 per cent of those findings are accurate,” said Kevin Delano, President and CEO of iMD, citing the need for accurate, reliable health information, particularly given the shift towards digital tools incited by the pandemic. “We are excited to partner with MHCC in order to provide Canadians with better access to mental health information in a time when it is crucial to be properly informed.”

Having trusted, credible information to share with family and friends is important during a time of social distance, and technology can bridge the gap. “Patients, understandably, forget 80 per cent of what’s discussed with their health care provider. If they are unable to bring a support person to their appointment, iMD allows them to access and share information afterwards. This can help to lower anxiety, confusion and misinformation.”

Through a resource like iMD, full of user-friendly and visually appealing information, patients will gain a better understanding of their mental health condition. They will be then able to make more informed and responsible decisions, which is at the heart of a recovery-oriented, patient-centred approach.

About Mental Health Commission of Canada

The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) leads the development and dissemination of innovative programs and tools to support the mental health and wellness of Canadians. Through its unique mandate from the Government of Canada, the MHCC supports federal, provincial, and territorial governments as well as organizations in the implementation of sound public policy. www.mentalhealthcommission.ca

