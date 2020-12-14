 

DGAP-News Northern Data AG provides outlook for 2021 and strengthens capital base

Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Capital Increase
Northern Data AG provides outlook for 2021 and strengthens capital base

14.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Northern Data AG provides outlook for 2021 and strengthens capital base

- Expected 2021 revenue of EUR 350 million to EUR 400 million with EBITDA of EUR 100 million to EUR 125 million

- Strengthening of capital base through successful EUR 52.5 million capital increase


Frankfurt am Main - December 14, 2020 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, has published its forecast for the financial year 2021.

The Company's growth in infrastructure for bitcoin mining and High-Performance Computing, which whilst already substantial in 2020, is set to accelerate significantly again in 2021. Accordingly, Northern Data AG's forecast for the 2021 financial year, based only on contracts that have already been concluded or are in the process of being concluded, envisages revenues of EUR 350 million to EUR 400 million and an EBITDA of EUR 100 million to EUR 125 million. The forecast for 2021 is thus significantly higher than the forecast for the current 2020 financial year, which is expected to close with revenues of EUR 120 million to EUR 140 million and an EBITDA of between EUR 45 million and EUR 60 million. For the following years, the management expects a continuation of this dynamic growth.

In order to support this strong growth in revenues and earnings, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board have decided on a capital increase of 900,000 new shares, excluding subscription rights. The shares will be issued at EUR 58.30, slightly above Friday's closing price, and will be subscribed to by founding shareholders BlackMars Capital, as well as Apeiron Investment Group, the family office of Christian Angermayer, and further strategic financial investors. The transaction is being managed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG. The Company will receive EUR 52.5 million in new capital.

