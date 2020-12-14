Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes

Square’s versatility of software, hardware, and e-commerce allow POWDR resorts to offer hospitality experiences that meet the needs and expectations of their customers, which are continually evolving due to ongoing public health concerns. As skiers and snowboarders prepare to return to the slopes this year, they’ll be able to safely enjoy mountain amenities and conduct touch-free transactions at dozens of food & beverage, retail, and online sites at POWDR resorts across North America.

As the winter ski season gets underway, Square announced that its commerce platform now powers payments, e-commerce, and point of sale at nearly a dozen renowned ski resorts across the U.S. and Canada in partnership with POWDR, an adventure lifestyle company on a mission to deliver memorable experiences, enhance people's lives and have fun doing it.

Over the last year, POWDR has been working to bring Square hardware, software, and payments to their mountains, including:

Boreal – California, USA

Copper Mountain – Colorado, USA

Eldora – Colorado, USA

Killington – Vermont, USA

Lee Canyon – Nevada, USA

Mt. Bachelor – Oregon, USA

SilverStar – British Columbia, Canada

Soda Springs – California, USA

Woodward Park City – Utah, USA

Woodward Tahoe – California, USA

Square improves the guest experience across retail, dining, and other ski mountain venues, and makes commerce easy for customers and staff alike. For example, at food halls on-mountain, many resorts are using self-serve ordering through Square Online to enable order-ahead, pickup, and in-seat delivery. Customers simply scan a QR code from their own mobile devices to purchase lunch to refuel midday or a round of après-ski drinks, while staying socially distant from employees and other guests. This summer, guests at Lee Canyon’s Bighorn Grill used Square Online Store to buy food and alcohol for taking up the chairlift to enjoy while hiking or playing disc golf.

Similarly, Square Point of Sale software is powering commerce across the mountain resorts, with Square for Restaurants for dining operations and Square for Retail at retail shopping venues. Additionally, many resorts are choosing to offer online stores for the first time ever, so skiers and snowboarders can purchase merchandise and support their favorite ski destinations from afar. Square is also powering payments for online sales of some season passes via an integration with Aspenware, a commerce platform built for ski. With a custom-built integration, Aspenware can also sync season passholder data to Square systems and make discounts available to eligible customers at the register.