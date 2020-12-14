 

Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 16:18  |  66   |   |   

As the winter ski season gets underway, Square announced that its commerce platform now powers payments, e-commerce, and point of sale at nearly a dozen renowned ski resorts across the U.S. and Canada in partnership with POWDR, an adventure lifestyle company on a mission to deliver memorable experiences, enhance people's lives and have fun doing it.

Square’s versatility of software, hardware, and e-commerce allow POWDR resorts to offer hospitality experiences that meet the needs and expectations of their customers, which are continually evolving due to ongoing public health concerns. As skiers and snowboarders prepare to return to the slopes this year, they’ll be able to safely enjoy mountain amenities and conduct touch-free transactions at dozens of food & beverage, retail, and online sites at POWDR resorts across North America.

Over the last year, POWDR has been working to bring Square hardware, software, and payments to their mountains, including:

  • Boreal – California, USA
  • Copper Mountain – Colorado, USA
  • Eldora – Colorado, USA
  • Killington – Vermont, USA
  • Lee Canyon – Nevada, USA
  • Mt. Bachelor – Oregon, USA
  • SilverStar – British Columbia, Canada
  • Soda Springs – California, USA
  • Woodward Park City – Utah, USA
  • Woodward Tahoe – California, USA

Square improves the guest experience across retail, dining, and other ski mountain venues, and makes commerce easy for customers and staff alike. For example, at food halls on-mountain, many resorts are using self-serve ordering through Square Online to enable order-ahead, pickup, and in-seat delivery. Customers simply scan a QR code from their own mobile devices to purchase lunch to refuel midday or a round of après-ski drinks, while staying socially distant from employees and other guests. This summer, guests at Lee Canyon’s Bighorn Grill used Square Online Store to buy food and alcohol for taking up the chairlift to enjoy while hiking or playing disc golf.

Similarly, Square Point of Sale software is powering commerce across the mountain resorts, with Square for Restaurants for dining operations and Square for Retail at retail shopping venues. Additionally, many resorts are choosing to offer online stores for the first time ever, so skiers and snowboarders can purchase merchandise and support their favorite ski destinations from afar. Square is also powering payments for online sales of some season passes via an integration with Aspenware, a commerce platform built for ski. With a custom-built integration, Aspenware can also sync season passholder data to Square systems and make discounts available to eligible customers at the register.

Seite 1 von 2
Square Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes As the winter ski season gets underway, Square announced that its commerce platform now powers payments, e-commerce, and point of sale at nearly a dozen renowned ski resorts across the U.S. and Canada in partnership with POWDR, an adventure …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Trinseo To Acquire Arkema’s PMMA Business as Part of its Transformation to a Specialty Solutions ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.12.20
Vergiss Bitcoin: 3 turboschnelle Wachstumsaktien, die ich eher kaufen würde
12.12.20
Wo wird die Square-Aktie in 10 Jahren stehen?
11.12.20
Steigt Bitcoin 2021 auf 100.000 US-Dollar und bis 2025 auf 500.000 US-Dollar?
11.12.20
3 wichtige Dinge, die ich 2021 bei der Square-Aktie beobachten werde!
09.12.20
Square Appointments Now Available on Square Register for a Complete POS Solution for Beauty and Wellness Industry
09.12.20
Lockdown 2.0? Warum ich auf Etsy & Square setze!
08.12.20
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Be Net Zero Carbon for Operations by 2030
08.12.20
Kann die Square-Aktie wirklich bis auf 300 US-Dollar klettern?
05.12.20
Warum die Square-Aktie im November um 32,9 % gestiegen ist!
03.12.20
Square steigt offiziell in das Steuerberatergeschäft ein

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
158
Square - Börsengang eines mobilen Zahlungsanbieters