 

Bionexus Gene Lab Corp to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum December 17th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 16:23  |  31   |   |   

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionexus Gene Lab Corp (OTCMKTS: BGLC), based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, focused on Risk stratification of cancer, today announced that Dr. Stephen Ponnampalam, Chief Medical Officer, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on December 17th.

DATE: Thursday, December 17th    
TIME: 12:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3mPSVkO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About Bionexus Gene Lab Corp.
Our company focuses on risk stratification of patients for various illnesses especially cancer. Risk stratification is based on the 'sentinel' principle. This principle is formulated based on the fact that there are subtle changes that occur when a cancer develops that cannot be detected by conventional methods. The tumor secretes substances that can be detected in blood. Thus the detection of these substances that include interleukins, growth factors and other molecules in blood is termed bloodomics. This is the early detection of mRNA in blood for various diseases including cancer, heart disease and mental illness and gives a molecular signature of the disease.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network. 

CONTACT: CONTACTS:
Bionexus Gene Lab Corp
Name: Dr. Stephen Ponnampalam
Title: Chief Medical Officer
Phone: +60 12562 6744
Email: ponnams99@yahoo.com 

Life Sciences Investor Forum.com 
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com

OTC Markets Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bionexus Gene Lab Corp to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum December 17th Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive LifeSciencesInvestorForum.comKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionexus Gene Lab Corp (OTCMKTS: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:35 Uhr
HLS Therapeutics to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum December 17th
14:29 Uhr
Virtual Conference for Life Sciences Companies Broadcast Live December 17th, 2020
10.12.20
CORRECTION -- Kane Biotech to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum on December 17
10.12.20
Caladrius Biosciences to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum
09.12.20
Kane Biotech to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum on December 17
08.12.20
XPhyto to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum December 17th