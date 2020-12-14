IFCO continues to deliver on its social responsibility & engagement commitment globally under difficult circumstances

Munich (ots) - Donated RPCs, incentives for employees in most relevant roles,and support of logistics staff help to maintain food safety during the pandemicfor those in need around the globeIFCO (https://www.ifco.com) , the world's leading provider of Reusable PlasticContainers (RPCs) for fresh food, continued to deliver on its socialresponsibility and engagement commitment throughout 2020. Despite theCoronavirus-pandemic IFCO's support of food bank programs around the globe hasnot diminished. In fact, due to growing unemployment and crisis measures in manycountries, the work of food bank programs is more important than ever and manyinitiatives increased their activities. In order to guarantee the safety andhealth of everyone, IFCO employees were not allowed to get physically involvedin the food bank donations in many countries. Therefore, IFCO is especiallyproud that even under these difficult circumstances it has been able to donatemore than 63,000 RPCs to food banks this year."As a vital part of the global food supply chain, IFCO has a strong commitmentto fighting hunger and food insecurity around the world. IFCO RPCs help toprovide billions of individuals with safe, fresh, nutritious and affordable foodyear-round," said Michael Pooley, CEO of IFCO. "It is very important for thecompany and its employees to give back to those less fortunate and to thecommunities we serve. Especially under the demanding circumstances this year,thathave had a negative impact on food safety in many countries globally."Please find the full announcement as well as an image here:https://bit.ly/3gL03N3 .Contact:HBI Helga Bailey GmbHCorinna Voss / Markus WildTel.: +49 (0)89 99 38 87-30 / -51mailto:ifco@hbi.dehttp://www.hbi.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130931/4790721OTS: IFCO Systems