IFCO continues to deliver on its social responsibility & engagement commitment globally under difficult circumstances
Munich (ots) - Donated RPCs, incentives for employees in most relevant roles,
and support of logistics staff help to maintain food safety during the pandemic
for those in need around the globe
IFCO (https://www.ifco.com) , the world's leading provider of Reusable Plastic
Containers (RPCs) for fresh food, continued to deliver on its social
responsibility and engagement commitment throughout 2020. Despite the
Coronavirus-pandemic IFCO's support of food bank programs around the globe has
not diminished. In fact, due to growing unemployment and crisis measures in many
countries, the work of food bank programs is more important than ever and many
initiatives increased their activities. In order to guarantee the safety and
health of everyone, IFCO employees were not allowed to get physically involved
in the food bank donations in many countries. Therefore, IFCO is especially
proud that even under these difficult circumstances it has been able to donate
more than 63,000 RPCs to food banks this year.
"As a vital part of the global food supply chain, IFCO has a strong commitment
to fighting hunger and food insecurity around the world. IFCO RPCs help to
provide billions of individuals with safe, fresh, nutritious and affordable food
year-round," said Michael Pooley, CEO of IFCO. "It is very important for the
company and its employees to give back to those less fortunate and to the
communities we serve. Especially under the demanding circumstances this year,
thathave had a negative impact on food safety in many countries globally."
Please find the full announcement as well as an image here:
https://bit.ly/3gL03N3 .
