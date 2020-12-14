 

IFCO continues to deliver on its social responsibility & engagement commitment globally under difficult circumstances

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.12.2020, 16:45  |  51   |   |   
Munich (ots) - Donated RPCs, incentives for employees in most relevant roles,
and support of logistics staff help to maintain food safety during the pandemic
for those in need around the globe

IFCO (https://www.ifco.com) , the world's leading provider of Reusable Plastic
Containers (RPCs) for fresh food, continued to deliver on its social
responsibility and engagement commitment throughout 2020. Despite the
Coronavirus-pandemic IFCO's support of food bank programs around the globe has
not diminished. In fact, due to growing unemployment and crisis measures in many
countries, the work of food bank programs is more important than ever and many
initiatives increased their activities. In order to guarantee the safety and
health of everyone, IFCO employees were not allowed to get physically involved
in the food bank donations in many countries. Therefore, IFCO is especially
proud that even under these difficult circumstances it has been able to donate
more than 63,000 RPCs to food banks this year.

"As a vital part of the global food supply chain, IFCO has a strong commitment
to fighting hunger and food insecurity around the world. IFCO RPCs help to
provide billions of individuals with safe, fresh, nutritious and affordable food
year-round," said Michael Pooley, CEO of IFCO. "It is very important for the
company and its employees to give back to those less fortunate and to the
communities we serve. Especially under the demanding circumstances this year,
thathave had a negative impact on food safety in many countries globally."

Please find the full announcement as well as an image here:
https://bit.ly/3gL03N3 .

Contact:

HBI Helga Bailey GmbH
Corinna Voss / Markus Wild
Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 38 87-30 / -51
mailto:ifco@hbi.de
http://www.hbi.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130931/4790721
OTS: IFCO Systems


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IFCO continues to deliver on its social responsibility & engagement commitment globally under difficult circumstances Donated RPCs, incentives for employees in most relevant roles, and support of logistics staff help to maintain food safety during the pandemic for those in need around the globe IFCO (https://www.ifco.com) , the world's leading provider of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
R+V BKK: Der Beitragssatz bleibt stabil bei 15,8 Prozent
Reisemobile mit Fiat-Ducato-Motor sprengen Abgasgrenzwerte / Dr. Stoll & Sauer hat Modelle von ...
Dieselskandal bei Fiat weitet sich aus: Deutsche Umwelthilfe misst extrem hohe Stickoxidemissionen bei zwei Wohnmobilen auf Fiat Ducato ...
Zeitarbeitsbranche 2018: Mittlerer Bruttostundenverdienst 24 % geringer als in der Gesamtwirtschaft /Verdienst in ...
Verjährung im VW-Dieselskandal: Diese Rechte haben betroffene Verbraucher dennoch
Echtzeit-Fernsehen / Sky und Vodafone testen erstmals 5G für Medienproduktion in der ...
Sven Thieme: Die 5 Zukunfts-Trends für Ihre Finanzen
Robotik-Spezialist German Bionic erhält 20 Millionen US-Dollar Wachstumskapital / Samsung ...
Erst Kälte, dann Ärger / Auf Probleme mit der Heizanlage reagieren Mieter und ...
Titel
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Neue Lösung FORCAM FORCE EDGE jetzt verfügbar im SAP® App Center (FOTO)
Neue Kooperation mit der Deutschen Rentenversicherung
R+V BKK: Der Beitragssatz bleibt stabil bei 15,8 Prozent
Aktuelle Studie: Die Angst der Deutschen vor dem Innenstadtbesuch/ Trotz Einhaltung der AHA-Regeln im Einzelhandel: ...
Hartz-IV-Erhöhung 2021 reicht nicht aus, um Rekordstrompreise auszugleichen (FOTO)
BIRKENSTOCK wird 'Brand of the Year 2020' bei den Footwear News Achievement Awards (FOTO)
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing von CDP als Nachhaltigkeits-Champion anerkannt
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
First DSG Connect Surgery at Trousseau Hospital in Paris: New Milestone of the SpineGuard Robotics Program
18:00 Uhr
Connecting Collaboration Across Teams and Time Zones: Asana Together Grows to 2,000 Global Members
17:59 Uhr
PG&E Offering More Than 120 College Scholarships Totaling Nearly $300,000
17:59 Uhr
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:58 Uhr
Stichwahlen in US-Staat Georgia: Frühe Stimmabgabe gestartet
17:58 Uhr
Markt in Bewegung: Experte sieht „weltweit große Dynamik“ bei medizinischem Cannabis – Millionen potenzieller Patienten
17:56 Uhr
Schärfere Corona-Beschränkungen für London - höchste Corona-Warnstufe
17:55 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
17:55 Uhr
RMG Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing of $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering
17:55 Uhr
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – KNDI