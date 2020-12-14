 

Israel-Africa Agri-Tech conference hears of huge opportunities for Israeli tech companies on the continent

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPROVATE's Israel-Africa International Agri-Tech Conference focused on the challenges faced by African nations in developing their agricultural sectors, and the solutions Israeli technology and innovation companies have to offer.

Ministers, diplomats and senior business representatives from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Gabon and Kenya met with leading Israeli agri-tech companies at the conference held in Tel Aviv and online. Participants discussed the enormous potential of agriculture in Africa and how Israeli companies can help Africa improve yields and efficiency.

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDPvFoBsIp0

Mr. Joseph Antoine Kasonga Mukuta, Minister of Agriculture of the Democratic Republic of Congo said the DCR has plentiful arable land but could draw on Israel's experience of creating successful agriculture in challenging conditions in order to improve yields. "If Israel can succeed in agriculture without good land, just think what we can do together with Israeli technology," he said.

IMPROVATE Founder & Chair Irina Nevzlin: "As I mentioned during the conference, IMPROVATE has a lot to offer. We focus on finding practical solutions and not on problems, and there are a lot of innovative products being developed every minute. Our goal is to make sure that as many people as possible can enjoy their benefits."

African ambassador to Israel who attended the conference in Tel Aviv invited the Israeli companies to come to Africa.  H.E. Mr. Reta Negu Alemu, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Israel:"We are telling Israeli investors to come to Africa. "We have high agricultural potential, but low productivity". H.E. Job D. Masima, Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania said that Tanzania have a lot of land, but low production: "We need proper use of seeds, proper use of fertilization and of irrigation and we have to look at the issue of post-harvest loss." H.E Wol Mayar Ariec, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan in Israel said South Sudan presented huge potential for agricultural investment, in agriculture, livestock, fisheries and forestry.

