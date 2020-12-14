 

FreeWheel Names Mark McKee as Chief Revenue Officer, United States

Today, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company (Nasdaq: CMCSA) named Mark McKee as U.S. chief revenue officer, effective immediately. McKee has been the acting chief revenue officer since January 2020, responsible for FreeWheel’s sales revenue and execution across all U.S. lines of business with a strategic focus on customer experience and account strategy to drive revenue growth and exceed targets. Since then, he has led the team with solid performance across Software, Marketplace and Media revenue, exceeding yearly goals. He also helped to provide focus and priorities that made a year that was unexpectedly challenging, stronger for the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005524/en/

Today, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company (Nasdaq: CMCSA) named Mark McKee as U.S. chief revenue officer, effective immediately. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mark is an industry leader with a finger on the pulse of today’s dynamic advertising industry. He has been able to combine his visibility into areas of challenge with prioritization of areas with greater opportunity to deliver results and value for our customers,” said Dave Clark, general manager, FreeWheel. “We are excited to elevate him to this new role at FreeWheel as we evolve and grow our offerings with supply, demand, marketplace and media clients.”

Previously, McKee served as vice president of marketing at FreeWheel where he helped oversee the launch of new products such as FreeWheel Publishers Programmatic Module, Digital Full Stack in Europe and Unified decisioning offering, the launch of the FW Media brand and new products like Drive leading to several new business wins—contributing to new client wins and revenue growth.

McKee is a 20-year media veteran specializing in multi-platform sales and strategy, with a strong blend of linear, digital video and addressable advertising experience.

Prior to joining FreeWheel in 2018, McKee was senior vice president of Videology where he oversaw North American commercial functions. He also held sales strategy and development leadership roles at Joost and Massive Incorporated.

About FreeWheel
 FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

