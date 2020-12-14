Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) and TCF Financial Corporation is fair to Huntington shareholders.

Under the merger, TCF shareholders will reportedly receive 3.0028 Huntington shares for each TCF share. The investigation concerns whether Huntington and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Huntington shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Huntington shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger. On behalf of Huntington shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Huntington shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005577/en/