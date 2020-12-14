 

Conduent Seamless® Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban Area to Use Their Smartphone for Contactless Payments

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.12.2020, 17:00  |  80   |   |   
Guilherand-Granges, France, and Florham Park, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - Combined
1.5 million residents in seven urban areas across France can now access public
transportation services using the Seamless ® Transportation System

Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions
company Conduent Incorporated (https://www.conduent.com/) (Nasdaq: CNDT), today
announced the successful implementation and rollout of the Conduent Seamless®
Transportation System across the 200 buses and 21 trams in Tours Métropole's Fil
Bleu (https://www.filbleu.fr/en/) public transport network.

Leveraging this system, the residents of the Tours metropolitan area can now
access buses and trams using their smartphone for contactless payments. Given
current health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, contactless payments have an
added benefit of limiting contact between drivers and passengers.

How the system works

Conduent has installed Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy
(BLE) tags on Fil Bleu's buses and trams. The user downloads the Seamless®
Transportation System app onto their NFC (for Android) or BLE (for iOS) enabled
smartphone and registers to activate their account. To travel, they simply
present their smartphone at any tag. The tag then creates and stores an
encrypted transaction and relays it to the smartphone.

The solution is universal. It is designed independently of SIM cards and
compatible with all mobile phone operators. It can be installed quickly and uses
encryption technology and other security protocols to ensure data privacy and
security.

"The Fil Bleu public transportation network carries nearly 40 million travelers
every year. Thanks to the Seamless® Transportation System, we can enhance the
passenger experience by making onboard payments easier and faster," said Loïc
Latour, Director of Passenger Mobility at Fil Bleu. "The system's
interoperability and compatibility with other transit systems in France using
the Seamless® Transportation System is an additional significant benefit to the
riders of Fil Bleu."

Seven urban areas in France use the Seamless® Transportation System

In addition to the Tours Métropole Fil Bleu bus and tram service, passengers
have access to the Blois urban community transit network, Agglopolys.

The Tours Métropole implementation is the most recent application of the
Seamless ® Transportation System in France. This year, the system has also been
introduced in the Métropole Toulon Provence Méditerranée and the Perpignan
Méditerranée Métropole urban communities. Combined, 1.5 million residents in
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conduent Seamless® Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban Area to Use Their Smartphone for Contactless Payments Combined 1.5 million residents in seven urban areas across France can now access public transportation services using the Seamless ® Transportation System Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
R+V BKK: Der Beitragssatz bleibt stabil bei 15,8 Prozent
Dieselskandal bei Fiat weitet sich aus: Deutsche Umwelthilfe misst extrem hohe Stickoxidemissionen bei zwei Wohnmobilen auf Fiat Ducato ...
Reisemobile mit Fiat-Ducato-Motor sprengen Abgasgrenzwerte / Dr. Stoll & Sauer hat Modelle von ...
Zeitarbeitsbranche 2018: Mittlerer Bruttostundenverdienst 24 % geringer als in der Gesamtwirtschaft /Verdienst in ...
Verjährung im VW-Dieselskandal: Diese Rechte haben betroffene Verbraucher dennoch
Echtzeit-Fernsehen / Sky und Vodafone testen erstmals 5G für Medienproduktion in der ...
Sven Thieme: Die 5 Zukunfts-Trends für Ihre Finanzen
Robotik-Spezialist German Bionic erhält 20 Millionen US-Dollar Wachstumskapital / Samsung ...
Erst Kälte, dann Ärger / Auf Probleme mit der Heizanlage reagieren Mieter und ...
Titel
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Neue Lösung FORCAM FORCE EDGE jetzt verfügbar im SAP® App Center (FOTO)
Neue Kooperation mit der Deutschen Rentenversicherung
R+V BKK: Der Beitragssatz bleibt stabil bei 15,8 Prozent
Aktuelle Studie: Die Angst der Deutschen vor dem Innenstadtbesuch/ Trotz Einhaltung der AHA-Regeln im Einzelhandel: ...
Hartz-IV-Erhöhung 2021 reicht nicht aus, um Rekordstrompreise auszugleichen (FOTO)
Dieselskandal bei Fiat weitet sich aus: Deutsche Umwelthilfe misst extrem hohe Stickoxidemissionen bei zwei Wohnmobilen auf Fiat Ducato ...
BIRKENSTOCK wird 'Brand of the Year 2020' bei den Footwear News Achievement Awards (FOTO)
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
First DSG Connect Surgery at Trousseau Hospital in Paris: New Milestone of the SpineGuard Robotics Program
18:00 Uhr
Connecting Collaboration Across Teams and Time Zones: Asana Together Grows to 2,000 Global Members
17:59 Uhr
PG&E Offering More Than 120 College Scholarships Totaling Nearly $300,000
17:59 Uhr
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:58 Uhr
Stichwahlen in US-Staat Georgia: Frühe Stimmabgabe gestartet
17:58 Uhr
Markt in Bewegung: Experte sieht „weltweit große Dynamik“ bei medizinischem Cannabis – Millionen potenzieller Patienten
17:56 Uhr
Schärfere Corona-Beschränkungen für London - höchste Corona-Warnstufe
17:55 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
17:55 Uhr
RMG Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing of $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering
17:55 Uhr
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – KNDI