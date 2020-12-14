Conduent Seamless® Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban Area to Use Their Smartphone for Contactless Payments
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 14.12.2020, 17:00 | 80 | 0 |
Guilherand-Granges, France, and Florham Park, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - Combined
1.5 million residents in seven urban areas across France can now access public
transportation services using the Seamless ® Transportation System
Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions
company Conduent Incorporated (https://www.conduent.com/) (Nasdaq: CNDT), today
announced the successful implementation and rollout of the Conduent Seamless®
Transportation System across the 200 buses and 21 trams in Tours Métropole's Fil
Bleu (https://www.filbleu.fr/en/) public transport network.
1.5 million residents in seven urban areas across France can now access public
transportation services using the Seamless ® Transportation System
Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions
company Conduent Incorporated (https://www.conduent.com/) (Nasdaq: CNDT), today
announced the successful implementation and rollout of the Conduent Seamless®
Transportation System across the 200 buses and 21 trams in Tours Métropole's Fil
Bleu (https://www.filbleu.fr/en/) public transport network.
Leveraging this system, the residents of the Tours metropolitan area can now
access buses and trams using their smartphone for contactless payments. Given
current health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, contactless payments have an
added benefit of limiting contact between drivers and passengers.
How the system works
Conduent has installed Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy
(BLE) tags on Fil Bleu's buses and trams. The user downloads the Seamless®
Transportation System app onto their NFC (for Android) or BLE (for iOS) enabled
smartphone and registers to activate their account. To travel, they simply
present their smartphone at any tag. The tag then creates and stores an
encrypted transaction and relays it to the smartphone.
The solution is universal. It is designed independently of SIM cards and
compatible with all mobile phone operators. It can be installed quickly and uses
encryption technology and other security protocols to ensure data privacy and
security.
"The Fil Bleu public transportation network carries nearly 40 million travelers
every year. Thanks to the Seamless® Transportation System, we can enhance the
passenger experience by making onboard payments easier and faster," said Loïc
Latour, Director of Passenger Mobility at Fil Bleu. "The system's
interoperability and compatibility with other transit systems in France using
the Seamless® Transportation System is an additional significant benefit to the
riders of Fil Bleu."
Seven urban areas in France use the Seamless® Transportation System
In addition to the Tours Métropole Fil Bleu bus and tram service, passengers
have access to the Blois urban community transit network, Agglopolys.
The Tours Métropole implementation is the most recent application of the
Seamless ® Transportation System in France. This year, the system has also been
introduced in the Métropole Toulon Provence Méditerranée and the Perpignan
Méditerranée Métropole urban communities. Combined, 1.5 million residents in
access buses and trams using their smartphone for contactless payments. Given
current health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, contactless payments have an
added benefit of limiting contact between drivers and passengers.
How the system works
Conduent has installed Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy
(BLE) tags on Fil Bleu's buses and trams. The user downloads the Seamless®
Transportation System app onto their NFC (for Android) or BLE (for iOS) enabled
smartphone and registers to activate their account. To travel, they simply
present their smartphone at any tag. The tag then creates and stores an
encrypted transaction and relays it to the smartphone.
The solution is universal. It is designed independently of SIM cards and
compatible with all mobile phone operators. It can be installed quickly and uses
encryption technology and other security protocols to ensure data privacy and
security.
"The Fil Bleu public transportation network carries nearly 40 million travelers
every year. Thanks to the Seamless® Transportation System, we can enhance the
passenger experience by making onboard payments easier and faster," said Loïc
Latour, Director of Passenger Mobility at Fil Bleu. "The system's
interoperability and compatibility with other transit systems in France using
the Seamless® Transportation System is an additional significant benefit to the
riders of Fil Bleu."
Seven urban areas in France use the Seamless® Transportation System
In addition to the Tours Métropole Fil Bleu bus and tram service, passengers
have access to the Blois urban community transit network, Agglopolys.
The Tours Métropole implementation is the most recent application of the
Seamless ® Transportation System in France. This year, the system has also been
introduced in the Métropole Toulon Provence Méditerranée and the Perpignan
Méditerranée Métropole urban communities. Combined, 1.5 million residents in
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0