Conduent Seamless® Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban Area to Use Their Smartphone for Contactless Payments

Guilherand-Granges, France, and Florham Park, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - Combined

1.5 million residents in seven urban areas across France can now access public

transportation services using the Seamless ® Transportation System



Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions

company Conduent Incorporated (https://www.conduent.com/) (Nasdaq: CNDT), today

announced the successful implementation and rollout of the Conduent Seamless®

Transportation System across the 200 buses and 21 trams in Tours Métropole's Fil

Bleu (https://www.filbleu.fr/en/) public transport network.





Leveraging this system, the residents of the Tours metropolitan area can nowaccess buses and trams using their smartphone for contactless payments. Givencurrent health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, contactless payments have anadded benefit of limiting contact between drivers and passengers.How the system worksConduent has installed Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy(BLE) tags on Fil Bleu's buses and trams. The user downloads the Seamless®Transportation System app onto their NFC (for Android) or BLE (for iOS) enabledsmartphone and registers to activate their account. To travel, they simplypresent their smartphone at any tag. The tag then creates and stores anencrypted transaction and relays it to the smartphone.The solution is universal. It is designed independently of SIM cards andcompatible with all mobile phone operators. It can be installed quickly and usesencryption technology and other security protocols to ensure data privacy andsecurity."The Fil Bleu public transportation network carries nearly 40 million travelersevery year. Thanks to the Seamless® Transportation System, we can enhance thepassenger experience by making onboard payments easier and faster," said LoïcLatour, Director of Passenger Mobility at Fil Bleu. "The system'sinteroperability and compatibility with other transit systems in France usingthe Seamless® Transportation System is an additional significant benefit to theriders of Fil Bleu."Seven urban areas in France use the Seamless® Transportation SystemIn addition to the Tours Métropole Fil Bleu bus and tram service, passengershave access to the Blois urban community transit network, Agglopolys.The Tours Métropole implementation is the most recent application of theSeamless ® Transportation System in France. This year, the system has also beenintroduced in the Métropole Toulon Provence Méditerranée and the PerpignanMéditerranée Métropole urban communities. Combined, 1.5 million residents in