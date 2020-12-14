 

Voya Investment Management Named to Pensions & Investments Magazine's "2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management" List for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 16:46  |   |   |   

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it was named to Pensions & Investments magazine's "2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management" list. Ranked third in the category of firms with between 500 and 999 employees, this is the sixth consecutive year Voya has been named to the list.

"Making this list, especially while our employees faced a global pandemic that forced us to take on a work- from-home model, combined with increased challenges in their home lives, is a testament to their dedication to clients and each other,” said Christine Hurtsellers, chief executive officer, Voya Investment Management. "They are the reason we have been able to successfully navigate the challenges of 2020.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

“2020 has been a challenge,” said Michael Pratt, head of Human Resources, Voya Investment Management. “We are a people business and our people rose to the occasion. As a result of their suggestions, we implemented a number of new initiatives, such as an increased commitment to flexibility, increasing the frequency of senior management communications and finding ways for our teams to connect remotely.”

Among the unique benefits Voya Investment Management offers its employees include 40 hours of annual volunteer time with the charitable organizations of their choice. The company also holds its annual National Week of Service where Voya employees spend take part in local volunteer events. Across Voya Financial this year we held nearly 150 activities, volunteered more 3,800 hours and raised nearly $1.7 million in donations and matching gifts benefiting 2,149 unique nonprofits.

“In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers that consider the overall wellbeing of their employees are regarded well. The best employers in 2020 are those that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees’ physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on clients’ needs,” said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. “Our surveys found that the employers on the list were likely to work hard to sustain their corporate cultures, even during times of pandemic lockdowns and continuing to work from home in many cases.”

Earlier this year Voya was named as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality for fifteen consecutive years in the 2020 Human Rights Campaign Foundation annual Corporate Equality Index. Voya was also recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere – for seventh consecutive year and was named to Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of September 30, 2020, more than $238 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

VOYA-IM

Voya Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Investment Management Named to Pensions & Investments Magazine's "2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management" List for the Sixth Consecutive Year Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it was named to Pensions & Investments magazine's "2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management" list. Ranked third in the category …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Trinseo To Acquire Arkema’s PMMA Business as Part of its Transformation to a Specialty Solutions ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
New Voya Survey Finds Majority of Americans Prioritize Mental Health and Well-Being Over Material Possessions
12.12.20
Voya Announces Investor Call to Discuss the Following Board Approved Changes to the Principal Investment Strategies and the Primary Benchmark for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
12.12.20
Voya Announces Investor Call to Discuss the Following Board Approved Changes to the Principal Investment Strategies and the Primary Benchmark for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
07.12.20
Voya Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
03.12.20
Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for its Common Shares
23.11.20
Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Intention to Conduct Tender Offer for its Common Shares
16.11.20
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
16.11.20
Voya Financial Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fifth Consecutive Year