Voya Investment Management Named to Pensions & Investments Magazine's "2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management" List for the Sixth Consecutive Year

"Making this list, especially while our employees faced a global pandemic that forced us to take on a work- from-home model, combined with increased challenges in their home lives, is a testament to their dedication to clients and each other,” said Christine Hurtsellers, chief executive officer, Voya Investment Management. "They are the reason we have been able to successfully navigate the challenges of 2020.”

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it was named to Pensions & Investments magazine's "2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management" list. Ranked third in the category of firms with between 500 and 999 employees, this is the sixth consecutive year Voya has been named to the list.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

“2020 has been a challenge,” said Michael Pratt, head of Human Resources, Voya Investment Management. “We are a people business and our people rose to the occasion. As a result of their suggestions, we implemented a number of new initiatives, such as an increased commitment to flexibility, increasing the frequency of senior management communications and finding ways for our teams to connect remotely.”

Among the unique benefits Voya Investment Management offers its employees include 40 hours of annual volunteer time with the charitable organizations of their choice. The company also holds its annual National Week of Service where Voya employees spend take part in local volunteer events. Across Voya Financial this year we held nearly 150 activities, volunteered more 3,800 hours and raised nearly $1.7 million in donations and matching gifts benefiting 2,149 unique nonprofits.

“In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers that consider the overall wellbeing of their employees are regarded well. The best employers in 2020 are those that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees’ physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on clients’ needs,” said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. “Our surveys found that the employers on the list were likely to work hard to sustain their corporate cultures, even during times of pandemic lockdowns and continuing to work from home in many cases.”

Earlier this year Voya was named as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality for fifteen consecutive years in the 2020 Human Rights Campaign Foundation annual Corporate Equality Index. Voya was also recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere – for seventh consecutive year and was named to Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of September 30, 2020, more than $238 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

