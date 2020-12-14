 

DAVIDsTEA Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 16:49  |  52   |   |   

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 will be released after market close on December 15, 2020. The Company will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Details of the webcast

Via the internet at: www.davidstea.com, in the "investor relations" section.

An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA is a leading branded retailer and growing wholesaler of specialty loose-leaf tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary signature blends, single-origin teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts and accessories primarily through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea accessible to a wide audience. A selection of DAVIDsTEA products is available in more than 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada. The Company also operates 18 retail stores in Canada. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Investor Contact         Media Contact
MaisonBrison Communications PELICAN PR
Pierre Boucher Lyla Radmanovich
514-731-0000 514-845-8763
investors@davidstea.com media@rppelican.ca



Disclaimer

