 

Better Coverage, Faster Speeds, One Pod, Shaw’s Home WiFi Experience Gets Even Better With the Launch of New Fibre+ WiFi Pods Across Western Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 17:00  |  54   |   |   

Shaw’s next-generation Fibre+ WiFi Pod gives customers more consistent WiFi coverage that shines in every nook and cranny of their home

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the launch of a faster, further-reaching Fibre+ WiFi Pod across its Western Canadian footprint that offers Shaw Fibre+ Internet customers more consistent WiFi coverage throughout their home by reducing WiFi dead spots.

The next-generation Fibre+ WiFi Pod is faster than the original — and, with more range, creates a whole-home mesh network that offers the average home seamless connectivity with a single Pod instead of three.

“The launch of next-generation Fibre+ WiFi Pods marks the latest way that Shaw is making superior home connectivity products available to customers. Working with the Shaw Gateway modem, our new Pod provides better in-home WiFi coverage in those hard-to-reach places,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications. “It means our customers can continue to enjoy ultrafast connectivity — whether they’re streaming videos in the basement, gaming in the family room, or hosting a videoconference meeting in the office.”

Similar to the first-generation devices, the new Fibre+ WiFi Pod works as an extension of the Shaw Gateway modem to deliver WiFi to all corners of the home, including places where it is difficult to get coverage because of signal-blocking building materials or home design. Unlike some third-party WiFi repeaters, Shaw customers connect to their same home Shaw network (SSID) as they normally would regardless of where they are in the house.

To create a better experience, the next-generation Fibre+ WiFi Pod comes with a tri-band WiFi radio that is capable of delivering high speeds to more connected devices, as well as two ethernet ports that allow customers to hardwire devices to their Pod, if needed.

The Shaw Fibre+ WiFi Pod is easy to install in an indoor electrical outlet with no technician needed. Customers will receive a self-connect kit with simple instructions on how to activate their Shaw Fibre+ WiFi Pod using the Shaw Home app. The Shaw Fibre+ WiFi Pod comes online within seconds of installation and the network optimizes itself for maximum performance.

Shaw’s next-generation Fibre+ WiFi Pod is available today for Shaw Fibre+ Internet customers in B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The new-and-improved Shaw Fibre+ WiFi Pod was made available to customers in Manitoba and Ontario in September 2020.

Fibre+ WiFi Pods are available to new and existing customers who want to upgrade at a rental cost of $10 per month for the first device.

Customers who live in larger homes can rent additional Shaw Fibre+ WiFi Pods for $5 per device. Alternatively, customers can purchase a Fibre+ WiFi Pod starting at $199 plus taxes.

Customers can find additional pricing and service details, as well as order online, by visiting Shaw.ca/Pods.

The introduction of advanced Shaw Fibre+ WiFi Pods is another way Shaw continues to meet the needs of today’s increasingly connected homes.

In November, Shaw launched its fastest internet tier, Fibre+ Gig 1.5, and it continues to offer gigabit download speeds to more than 99 per cent of its customers in its Western Canadian footprint.

Shaw is Western Canada’s leader in gig speed internet, with ultrafast gigabit download speeds available to a million more homes than TELUS.

Shaw has invested more than $32 billion over the last eight years to build, upgrade and expand its Fast LTE and Fibre+ networks and services.

About Shaw
Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:
Shaw Communications Inc.
Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs
(403) 930-8448
chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca


Shaw Communications (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Better Coverage, Faster Speeds, One Pod, Shaw’s Home WiFi Experience Gets Even Better With the Launch of New Fibre+ WiFi Pods Across Western Canada Shaw’s next-generation Fibre+ WiFi Pod gives customers more consistent WiFi coverage that shines in every nook and cranny of their homeCALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the launch of a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
VERU-111, Cytoskeleton Disruptor, Demonstrates Efficacy in Preclinical Models of Human Triple ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Shaw Communications Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call
07.12.20
Shaw Charity Classic Tees Up $12,572,483 Donation During Pandemic for Children’s Charities in Alberta
03.12.20
Shaw Brings Its Premium Retail Experience to Prince George, West Vancouver With Two New Stores
01.12.20
Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B