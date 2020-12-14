Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch Presents USA Technologies’ Brian Fischer and Brian Whitaker with Pros To Know Award

Mr. Fischer and Mr. Whitaker are individuals who are leading initiatives to help USA Technologies, its customers, as well as others in the industry overcome challenges and succeed in an ever-demanding marketplace. This award highlights, for both of them, their dedication to the growth of USA Technologies’ business, as well as to innovation for the cashless payments and software services innovation for the unattended retail markets.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced that both Brian Fischer, vice president of Sales, and Brian Whitaker, senior director of Business Operations, were both named an “ Industry Pros to Know ” by Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com.

“Automatic Merchandiser is thrilled to announce our annual Pros To Know award recipients,” said Abby White, editor of Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com. “In a year when COVID-19 cast a dark cloud over the world, it’s encouraging to acknowledge the individuals and teams in the convenience services industry who have overcome obstacles and driven innovation in challenging times.”

USAT’s vice president of sales, Brian Fischer, joined the Company through the acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems in 2017. He has served as an industry expert in the more than 13 years he has been in the vending industry. Mr. Fischer has an outstanding grasp on both strategic and tactical requirements of the sales role. He works hard at establishing and maintaining very strong relationships with his customers and is someone they trust. He has an innate understanding of the business and what is required of his team to build a successful sales channel and his insights on the industry are invaluable.

Brian Whitaker joined USAT in 2018, after spending more than 20 years with the Coca Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, in North Carolina. He began his career with the company as an on-premise route salesman, working his way up to Director of Vending. He truly understands the industry from both sides, which makes him invaluable to colleagues and customers alike. As Senior Director of Business Operations, Mr. Whitaker appreciates how important data is to an operator, particularly in the age of COVID. Throughout the pandemic, he has helped many USAT customers adapt and adjust successfully.