 

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GHH" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will present at the LD Micro's 13th Annual Main Event.

The Company is scheduled to present today, Monday, December 14, 2020, at 1:20 P.M. EST. A webcast of the presentation session and a copy of the company's latest investor presentation will be available on the company's website.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“GHH” or the “Company”), is a California based innovative technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids.

The GHH mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium quality products to consumers as well as to partnering with CPG (consumer-packaged-goods) and pharmaceutical companies.

The Company intends to be a leader in compliances and capabilities in the hemp and cannabinoid supply marketplace. Using state of the art technologies, GHH intends to open up a whole new world of novel cannabinoids and targeted bio-delivery technologies never before explored, solving the issues of stability, pharmacokinetics, biological tissue penetration, and bioavailability.

We are building a team of visionary agrotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life scientists working at the intersection of nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and pharmaceutical technologies with a goal to improve lives.

For more information, please visit: www.GreenHygienics.com

Corporate Video Link

Company Contact: 
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. 
1.855.802.0299 Toll Free 
IR@GreenHygienics.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements.  In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing.  We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us.  Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities.  You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms.  In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business.  These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.  

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


