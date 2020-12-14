 

CURE Pharmaceutical to Present at LD Micro on December 15, Schedules Investor Video Webcast for December 17

CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings (“CURE” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CURR), a holding company focused on the innovation of pharmaceutical technology, wellness products and drug delivery, today announced that management will present on the company at the LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM Pacific Time. Additionally, the Company will host a video webcast with the investment community on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

On the Investor Video Webcast, Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE, Nancy Duitch, CEO of wholly-owned subsidiary The Sera Labs and Chief Strategy Officer for the Company, and Mike Redard, CFO of CURE, will present on the Company’s strategic positioning among other topics and will address shareholder questions at the end of the webcast. To register for this webcast, please use the below web link.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BrUIQ-jlR0OkoNC8GNCnhg

If you have questions during or prior to the webcast, please send an email to investor@curepharma.com with "CURR Question" in the subject line by 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, December 15. The executives will answer as many questions as time will allow. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website in the following days.

Investors interested in attending the LD Micro Main Event Conference can get more information here: https://ve.mysequire.com/.

About Sera Labs

Sera Labs is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting edge technology and superior ingredients such as CBD. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. Its more than 20 products are sold under the brand names SeraRelief, SeraTopical, SeraLabs, Gordon’s Herbals and SeraPets. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, health & wellness, and pet care, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains and mass retailers. The company also sells products under private label to major retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as direct-to-consumer (DTC), via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: www.SeraLabsHealth.com and follow @theseralabs, @nutristrips or contact: press@theseralabs.com.

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical is the pioneering developer of CUREform, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000-square-foot, FDA-registered, NSF and cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

