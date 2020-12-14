Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced a Security Starter Kit suite that integrates various wireless solutions and single-board computers (SBCs) with the OPTIGA TPM2.0 and OPTIGA Trust M security solutions from Infineon Technologies AG.

Security Starter Kits from Arrow Electronics enable IoT device companies to build and deliver secure connected devices (Photo: Business Wire)

The kit provides companies seeking to add security to their end products with a straightforward security implementation path with Root of Trust capabilities. Connecting to cloud services is simplified with AWS IoT Greengrass and AWS IoT Core integrations.

“Over the past five years, we’ve seen an exponential growth in connected devices that sense, monitor and control things from smart home/building solutions to manufacturing equipment and everything in between, yet it is conservatively estimated that 70 percent of these devices have little or no security implemented in them,” said Arrow Electronics’ vice president of IoT global solutions Aiden Mitchell. “Arrow’s Security Starter Kit provides customers with ready-to-use examples that take the guesswork out of implementing the most vital security features in their end node and gateway products.”

To address these challenges, Arrow has worked closely with several technology suppliers to create a set of solutions that leverage existing evaluation kits and SBCs, coupled with a security solution to implement features that directly map to current security standards, including ETSI TS 103 645, NISTIR 8259A and ISO 27001.

The Security Starter Kit offering is a set of low-power, wireless evaluation kits that feature the Silicon Labs Giant Gecko11 and LTE Cat M solutions and the STMicroelectronics (ST) STM32WB55 BLE Nucleo Pack evaluation kits. There are also two 96board-compliant SBCs, based on the ST STM32MP157 and NXP i.MX 8X processors, to perform more robust gateway functions. The end node and gateway solutions are designed to support the rapid evaluation and implementation of the built-in security features supported by the OPTIGA TPM2.0 and OPTIGA Trust M.

These solutions were created using FreeRTOS or Yocto Linux and work out of the box with AWS IoT Core and/or AWS IoT Greengrass, such that customers can connect to the Cloud and begin software evaluation immediately. Users can also develop their own implementations if they prefer to use other cloud options.

“Customers seek simplicity when it comes to securing their IoT devices and infrastructure. End-to-end security is key. Partnering with Arrow allowed Infineon to offer customers this simplicity in the form of an easy-to-use reference solution based on our OPTIGA security chip family,” said Juergen Rebel, senior vice president and general manager Embedded Security at Infineon Technologies. “The end-to-end solution supports all cloud architectures and provides versatility at the endpoint and in edge compute environments.”

“With the boom in connected devices and associated hacking/cloning threats, security is a real concern and a de-facto feature that customers are looking for when it comes to selecting a technology platform,” said Hakim Jaafar, STM32 wireless marketing director, STMicroelectronics. “To speed up product development, all STM32 wireless products come with a secure HW IP and offer services like anti-hacking and anti-cloning, which frees customers to focus on their core application development.”

Further information can be found on the Security Starter Kit product page at https://www.arrow.com/en/research-and-events/articles/security-starter ..., including the platform product brief.

