 

DGAP-DD HUGO BOSS AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.12.2020, 17:44  |  37   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2020 / 17:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LUMAR S.r.l.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Marzotto
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Incorrect aggregated volume of transaction due to incorrect publication by issuer.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.5449 EUR 2599383.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.5449 EUR 2599383.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63953  14.12.2020 



Hugo Boss Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD HUGO BOSS AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14.12.2020 / 17:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO appoints Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer as Acting CFO
FinLab AG: FinLab EOS VC invests into AlgoTrader. The Series A capital raise reaches over CHF 5 million ...
DGAP-News: Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Umsatzerlöse 10,0 % unter Vorjahr im Neunmonatszeitraum
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG: Ergebnissprung im Jahr 2020 erwartet - Erhöhung der Prognose für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker mit deutlicher Ergebnisverbesserung nach neun Monaten; Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Nemetschek Brand Spacewell Expands its Portfolio with AI-powered Energy Management ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:44 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
17:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG english
17:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
15:32 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG english
15:32 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
14:57 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG english
14:57 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
09.12.20
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt Hugo Boss auf 'Halten'
09.12.20
Hugo Boss: E-Commerce und China als Impulsgeber
09.12.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER stuft Hugo Boss auf 'Hold'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
1.441
Hugo Boss News
19.12.19
2
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche-Bank-Studie bremst Erholung von Hugo Boss aus