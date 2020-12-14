

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.12.2020 / 17:36

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: LUMAR S.r.l.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Luca Last name(s): Marzotto Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment

Incorrect aggregated volume of transaction due to incorrect publication by issuer.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI

529900LFVU534EBRXD13

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 26.9835 EUR 2241681.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 26.9835 EUR 2241681.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

14.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

