 

Connecting Collaboration Across Teams and Time Zones Asana Together Grows to 2,000 Global Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 18:00  |  24   |   |   

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced its Asana Together program has surpassed the 2,000 member mark as it continues growing its global ambassador program around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005210/en/

Asana ambassadors and fans gather at an Asana Together World Tour stop in New York, NY in 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

Asana ambassadors and fans gather at an Asana Together World Tour stop in New York, NY in 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

Launched in 2019, Asana Together is a global community of customers and experts who connect both online and offline around shared interests of teamwork, productivity – and, of course, Asana. The Asana Together World Tour provides customers, partners and ambassadors with the opportunity to forge connections with like-minded collaboration enthusiasts through in-person and virtual events.

This year, the Asana Together World Tour reached new heights, with over 175 Asana-hosted and more than 40 community-based events – both in-person and online – as part of a growing movement to share best practices on effortless collaboration.

“We’re thrilled the Asana Together community program has grown to include more than 2,000 members across 94 countries, with our Asana Together World Tour now spanning over 30 cities and more than 175 events in 2020,” said Joshua Zerkel, Head of Global Engagement Marketing, Asana. “This year has brought rapid and radical changes to the way many of us work. Despite this, our community of customers and experts have continued to support each other virtually, connecting at events and on our growing community forum. This connection between Asana and our customers, and our customers with each other, helps everyone work better together so we can all achieve great things.”

The Power of Community

Asana’s mission is to help humanity thrive by enabling the world’s teams to work together effortlessly. Asana Together was created to provide a forum for everyone to do their best work and achieve their goals by teaching, learning, and engaging with Asana’s community of fans and experts. Here’s what some of our community members say about Asana Together:

“Asana Together has provided me with a huge community of thought leaders, project managers, and innovators across the globe. As someone who works as a team of one, it’s critical for me to network with other people using Asana so I can bounce ideas and strategies against other experts. With the Asana Together community, I have direct access to diverse thinkers who help me succeed in my role.” - Kerry Hoffman, Head of Project Management, ClassPass, New York, U.S.

“Being part of the Asana Together program has opened my eyes to the different ways that Asana can be leveraged. I enjoy the flexibility that Asana provides and look forward to working with others to help them figure out how Asana can be used to connect intentionally and get things done confidently.” - Akua Nyame–Mensah, Business Consultant and Professional Coach, Lagos, Nigeria

“Asana completely disrupted our Marketing and Design workflow in the most productive way possible, allowing us to achieve things we never thought possible. Since joining the Asana Together community as an Ambassador, I have been guided and given the tools to be able to empower other teams in the company to do their best work.” - Stacey Pringle, Design and Marketing, Peninsula Leisure, Melbourne, NSW, Australia

For more information on Asana Together and how to join the global community, visit: https://asana.com/community.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Sephora, Sky, Spotify, Viessmann, and Woolworths rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Connecting Collaboration Across Teams and Time Zones Asana Together Grows to 2,000 Global Members Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced its Asana Together program has surpassed the 2,000 member mark as it continues growing its global ambassador program around the world. This press release …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Asana Announces Record Third Quarter Revenues
02.12.20
Asana Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Place to Work and Fortune
18.11.20
Asana for the Enterprise - Connecting Distributed Teams at Scale
18.11.20
Asana für Unternehmen – geographisch verteilte Teams jeder Größe verbinden