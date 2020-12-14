 

Verimatrix Chief Revenue Officer to Speak on Blending Traditional Pay TV with OTT at Park Associates’ Future of Video Event

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion during Park Associates’ Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV and Digital Media virtual event today at 3:45 p.m. Central Time.

Titled, “vMVPDs: Blending Traditional Pay TV with OTT,” the panel examines the successes and challenges associated with Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (vMVPDs), over-the-top (OTT) services that provide viewers with content from broadcast and cable networks as well as streaming providers. The following speakers will join Bolden to discuss how vMVPDs and over-the-top pay-TV services from traditional providers are evolving to better meet the needs of the market:

  • Megan Dover, Executive Director of Video and Entertainment Product Management and Development, Cox Communications
  • Ben Grad, Head of Content Strategy & Acquisition, fuboTV
  • Kirstin Seitz, Head of Marketing Strategy and Operations, Philo
  • Kristen Hanich, Moderator and Senior Analyst, Parks Associates

Parks Associates research finds that app-based OTT services from pay-TV providers are accounting for an increasing percentage of the overall pay-TV space. As per Parks Associates’ most recent survey data, over 18% of pay-TV subscribers primarily receive their live, linear pay-TV channels over-the-top. These subscribers report higher levels of satisfaction than traditional pay-TV subscribers, with net promotor scores – a measure of how likely a subscriber is to recommend a service – over eight times higher for vMVPDs and other app-based pay-TV services than for traditional pay-TV.

“The return of live sports has helped drive new subscriptions for pay-TV, and for vMVPDs in particular. We also saw an increase in NPS in the third quarter, indicating that customer satisfaction is up. This underscores the importance in connecting consumers with the high-quality, secure content they want,” said Kristen Hanich, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. “Verimatrix brings valuable expertise on the strategies and challenges for securing content delivery across devices to our interactive discussions at Future of Video.”

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together industry leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer behaviors and preferences and the challenges for the video industry in meeting these expectations. It features in-depth consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, and best strategies for building successful video services for today’s connected consumers.

Verimatrix is honored to serve as a silver sponsor of the three-day event. For registration information, visit https://www.parksassociates.com/events/future-of-video.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

