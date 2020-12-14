The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SQBG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sequential is the subject of a press release issued by the SEC on December 11, 2020, titled “SEC Charges Sequential Brands Group Inc. with Deceiving Investors by Failing to Timely Impair Goodwill.” According to the press release, “by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year.” Based on this news, shares of Sequential dropped sharply in intraday trading on the same day.