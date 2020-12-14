Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 14 December 2020



Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 30 November 2020 regarding the exercise of Warrants A and B in the Company. The share capital increase associated with such warrant exercises has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 108,410,300.46 divided into 985,548,186 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.



