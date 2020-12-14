 

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 7 December 2020 and 11 December 2020

Paris, 14th December 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 7 December 2020 and 11 December 2020



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
buyback 		 
 
Total 07/12/2020 10,000 8.5621 € 85,621 XPAR Cancellation    
10,000 8.5621 € 85,621 €      
Total 08/12/2020 13,000 8.5697 € 111,406 XPAR Cancellation    
13,000 8.5697 € 111,406 €      
Total 09/12/2020 10,000 8.5903 € 85,903 XPAR Cancellation    
10,000 8.5903 € 85,903 €      
Total 10/12/2020 14,000 8.5043 € 119,060 XPAR Cancellation    
14,000 8.5043 € 119,060 €      
Total 11/12/2020 20,000 8.3893 € 167,786 XPAR Cancellation    
20,000 8.3893 € 167,786 €      
Total 07/12/2020 - 11/12/2020 67,000 8.5041 € 569,777 €   Cancellation    


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
buyback 		 
 
07/12/2020 Purchase 709 8.5800 € 6,083.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 627 8.5500 € 5,360.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 531 8.5700 € 4,550.67 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 413 8.5800 € 3,543.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 407 8.5400 € 3,475.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 367 8.5100 € 3,123.17 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 600 8.5900 € 5,154.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 523 8.5700 € 4,482.11 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 355 8.5500 € 3,035.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 75 8.5700 € 642.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 523 8.5700 € 4,482.11 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 427 8.5200 € 3,638.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.5100 € 8,510.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 727 8.5600 € 6,223.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 587 8.5500 € 5,018.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 605 8.5600 € 5,178.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 357 8.5700 € 3,059.49 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 509 8.6200 € 4,387.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/12/2020 Purchase 658 8.6200 € 5,671.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 418 8.5300 € 3,565.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.5900 € 4,295.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 212 8.5900 € 1,821.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 56 8.5900 € 481.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 577 8.6000 € 4,962.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 358 8.6000 € 3,078.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 574 8.6100 € 4,942.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 414 8.6300 € 3,572.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 457 8.6000 € 3,930.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 67 8.5800 € 574.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 296 8.5800 € 2,539.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 200 8.5600 € 1,712.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 100 8.6200 € 862.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 358 8.6200 € 3,085.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 429 8.6600 € 3,715.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 440 8.6100 € 3,788.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 152 8.5600 € 1,301.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 284 8.5600 € 2,431.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 388 8.5800 € 3,329.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 2,000 8.5600 € 17,120.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 354 8.5600 € 3,030.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 41 8.5700 € 351.37 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 29 8.5700 € 248.53 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 599 8.5800 € 5,139.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 511 8.5400 € 4,363.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 120 8.5200 € 1,022.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 66 8.5200 € 562.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 369 8.5200 € 3,143.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 1,631 8.5200 € 13,896.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 370 8.5400 € 3,159.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 115 8.5400 € 982.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/12/2020 Purchase 515 8.5400 € 4,398.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 261 8.6000 € 2,244.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 145 8.6000 € 1,247.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 573 8.5800 € 4,916.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 576 8.5900 € 4,947.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 424 8.5900 € 3,642.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 402 8.5900 € 3,453.18 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 605 8.6000 € 5,203.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 361 8.5800 € 3,097.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 581 8.6500 € 5,025.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 362 8.6300 € 3,124.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 455 8.6400 € 3,931.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 396 8.6100 € 3,409.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 227 8.5500 € 1,940.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 278 8.5500 € 2,376.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 601 8.5600 € 5,144.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 364 8.5500 € 3,112.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 128 8.5700 € 1,096.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 372 8.5700 € 3,188.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 356 8.5700 € 3,050.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 373 8.5700 € 3,196.61 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 435 8.6000 € 3,741.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 364 8.5900 € 3,126.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 460 8.5800 € 3,946.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 412 8.5900 € 3,539.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 348 8.5900 € 2,989.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
09/12/2020 Purchase 141 8.5900 € 1,211.19 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 110 8.5900 € 944.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 706 8.5900 € 6,064.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 375 8.5800 € 3,217.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 431 8.5800 € 3,697.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 517 8.5500 € 4,420.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 377 8.5800 € 3,234.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 370 8.5500 € 3,163.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 230 8.5500 € 1,966.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 400 8.5400 € 3,416.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 73 8.5400 € 623.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 354 8.5300 € 3,019.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 338 8.5300 € 2,883.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 16 8.5300 € 136.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 454 8.5400 € 3,877.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 406 8.5500 € 3,471.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 461 8.5500 € 3,941.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 136 8.5100 € 1,157.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 864 8.5100 € 7,352.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 455 8.5100 € 3,872.05 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 363 8.4400 € 3,063.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 1,030 8.4300 € 8,682.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 146 8.4300 € 1,230.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 694 8.5000 € 5,899.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 2,000 8.4300 € 16,860.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 824 8.4300 € 6,946.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 467 8.5100 € 3,974.17 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 568 8.5000 € 4,828.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 142 8.5100 € 1,208.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 257 8.5100 € 2,187.07 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 109 8.5300 € 929.77 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 202 8.5300 € 1,723.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
10/12/2020 Purchase 125 8.5300 € 1,066.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 681 8.4700 € 5,768.07 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 512 8.5400 € 4,372.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 35 8.4500 € 295.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 327 8.4500 € 2,763.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 526 8.4100 € 4,423.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.3600 € 8,360.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 835 8.3300 € 6,955.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 371 8.3600 € 3,101.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 369 8.3600 € 3,084.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 350 8.4100 € 2,943.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 30 8.4100 € 252.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 260 8.4500 € 2,197.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 240 8.4500 € 2,028.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 280 8.4500 € 2,366.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 231 8.4500 € 1,951.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 42 8.4500 € 354.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 22 8.4500 € 185.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 409 8.4200 € 3,443.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 263 8.4000 € 2,209.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 160 8.4000 € 1,344.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 165 8.3300 € 1,374.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 241 8.4000 € 2,024.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 247 8.4000 € 2,074.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 81 8.3700 € 677.97 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 94 8.3700 € 786.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 175 8.3700 € 1,464.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 81 8.3700 € 677.97 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 498 8.3600 € 4,163.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 162 8.3600 € 1,354.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 340 8.3600 € 2,842.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 474 8.4200 € 3,991.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 499 8.4200 € 4,201.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 372 8.3800 € 3,117.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 98 8.3800 € 821.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 24 8.3800 € 201.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 53 8.3800 € 444.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 454 8.3800 € 3,804.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 367 8.3800 € 3,075.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 350 8.3800 € 2,933.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 92 8.3800 € 770.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 445 8.3800 € 3,729.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 834 8.3800 € 6,988.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 717 8.3800 € 6,008.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 2,236 8.3800 € 18,737.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 807 8.3800 € 6,762.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 629 8.3700 € 5,264.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 757 8.3700 € 6,336.09 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.3600 € 4,180.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 375 8.3600 € 3,135.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 30 8.3600 € 250.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 470 8.3600 € 3,929.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 86 8.3600 € 718.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
11/12/2020 Purchase 304 8.3600 € 2,541.44 € XPAR Cancellation  


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com 		Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
   

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



