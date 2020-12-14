 

TIDAL Extends Holiday Cheer With 4 Months of Any TIDAL Plan For $4 Limited-Time Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 18:06  |  43   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global music streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, announced a special limited-time offer for the holiday season. New customers are eligible to sign up for four months of any TIDAL plan for $4.00, including HiFi, Premium, Family, Student and Military, now through January 8, 2021. To redeem the offer, new members can head to TIDAL.com/holiday-offer. 

TIDAL's Premium and HiFi tiers offer music fans unlimited access to its extensive catalog of over 70 million tracks across all genres, thousands of expertly curated playlists by TIDAL's seasoned editorial team, and endless artist radio stations. Both Premium and HiFi members can enjoy elevated listening with album commentary from artists like Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and U2, animated artwork and performances with more interaction and dimension. HiFi members have the added benefit of listening to the best sound quality available, including TIDAL Masters and immersive sound experiences from Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Reality Audio. 

New members can also check out TIDAL's recently launched editorially curated "Best of 2020" playlist series. Hand-picked by TIDAL's experts, the Best of playlists are available for music lovers to revel in featuring an array of this year's most notable tracks. Each week in December, TIDAL will add a new category of "Best of" playlists to the homepage. Playlist categories include "Best of Audio Playlists," "Best of Videos Playlists," "Best of Label Playlists" and "Artists to Watch 2021." 

Whether you're looking for a last minute gift or need something to accompany your new electronics, TIDAL's full array of features are available across platforms and devices like: Plex, Roku, Amazon Alexa, Apple TV/Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and direct control with Sonos (Complete list here). 

Following the four-month limited holiday membership, members can continue their subscription at $9.99/month for Premium and $19.99/month for HiFi – discounts are available for students (-50%), military (-40%), first responders (-40%) and families (6 accounts for $14.99 (Premium) or $29.99 (HiFi)). 

New members can claim the holiday offer in all countries TIDAL is available*. 

About TIDAL
 TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 56 countries, the streaming service has more than 70 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in Premium and HiFi tiers—recordings which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.

*New customers in Brazil can redeem an offer of 5 months of any TIDAL plan for $5.00 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TIDAL Extends Holiday Cheer With 4 Months of Any TIDAL Plan For $4 Limited-Time Offer NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, global music streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, announced a special limited-time offer for the holiday season. New customers are eligible to sign up for four months of any TIDAL plan for $4.00, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Medical Cannabis and CBD Regulations Are Becoming a Crucial Global Patchwork to Operations
Global Healthcare Service Robots Market will grow to US$ 3091.18 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7% over ...
Bicomponent Fiber Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion in 2026, Says ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Optoelectronics Market to Reach $77.9 Billion by 2027 --Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post ...
Global Respiratory Clinics Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period - says ...
Xinhua Silk Road: First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE. China's Heihe
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments