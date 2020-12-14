 

Inverter Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global inverter generator market report.

The inverter generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. The global inverter generator market would realize an absolute growth of around 88% between 2019 and 2025 with recording revenue of approximately USD 2 billion in 2019.
  2. Increasing number of power outages and rising demand for uninterrupted power supply is driving the market for battery powered inverter generator, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% with an incremental growth of around USD 233 million during forecast period.
  3. Registering a high growth CAGR of approximately 5% in terms of unit shipment between 2019-2025, the global market for camping based inverter generator by application is expected to witness incremental growth of around 259 thousand units during forecast period.
  4. Rise in camping activities is driving the market for recreational sized inverter generator with recording incremental revenue of around USD 350 million and incremental unit shipment of over 276 thousand units during forecast period.
  5. Owing to the rise in use of solar energy for generating power is expected to increase the demand for solar powered inverter generator from USD 126 million in 2019 to USD 193 million by 2025.
  6. In 2019, North America was the largest market for inverter generators with around 36% and 36% share in terms of revenue and unit shipments.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by fuel, application, size type, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 17 other vendors

Inverter Generator Market – Segmentation

  • Increasing camping activities are expected to boost the demand for inverter generators globally. Consumers have become more dependent on personal communication devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops during the lockdown. Millennials, especially, who are born in the era of smartphones, have shown increasing inclination toward hand-held devices and smartphones.
  • The global gas-powered commercial inverter generator market was valued at over $625 million in 2019. Gas-powered devices are in demand and are proving to be an excellent choice for tougher and demanding tasks. However, reducing oil prices would raise competition for gas-powered devices.
  • Recreational inverter generators are designed to be a portable power source, which is one of the major factors for increased application. As compact and designed to carry with one hand, they max out at around 2,000 watts, which is maximum for tailgating or camping.

