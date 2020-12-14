Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (“Sequential” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SQBG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a complaint against Sequential for violations of the federal securities laws for failure to timely impair its goodwill as required by generally accepted accounting principles. Specifically, the SEC stated in a press release announcing the lawsuit that “[a]s alleged, by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year.”