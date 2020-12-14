 

Chase Freedom Announces Q1 2021 Quarterly Bonus Categories – Wholesale Clubs, Cable, Internet, & Phone Services, and Select Streaming Services

Today, Chase Freedom announced new rotating quarterly categories in Q1 2021 for Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers. The new categories include Wholesale Clubs, Cable, Internet, & Phone Services, and Select Streaming Services. This quarter’s bonus categories offer broad earning potential for cardmembers and the opportunity to maximize monthly spending. The Q1 quarterly categories allow cardmembers to earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from January 1 through March 31, 2021.

“As we head into 2021, many cardmembers continue to spend a lot of time at home, which is why we tailored the categories to provide value for ‘stay-at-home’ purchases,” said BJ Mahoney, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “The Q1 categories cover a wide range of purchases from monthly bills to household essentials, so cardmembers can earn cash back where they are frequently spending.”

Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases on the following:

  • Wholesale Clubs: Chase Freedom cardmembers can stock up on essential household items such as groceries, home office supplies and more.
  • Cable, Internet, & Phone Services: As many cardmembers work from home, they can earn cash back on their monthly bills this quarter by linking their Chase Freedom card to their internet, cable and phone services.
  • Select Streaming Services: Whether it’s watching a favorite TV series, or curating the perfect playlist, Chase Freedom cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on individual purchases and subscriptions.

In addition to the rotating quarterly categories, Freedom Flex cardmembers also earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Freedom Flex cardmembers will also receive World Elite Mastercard Benefits, including cell phone protection and discounts with Lyft, Boxed, Shoprunner, and more, in addition to Priceless Experiences.

New Freedom Flex cardmembers will receive $200 cash back after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months, plus 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target and Walmart) for the first year (on up to $12,000 spent).

For additional information on the participating merchants and how to activate Freedom and Freedom Flex’s first quarter category offer, visit Chase.com/Freedom or Chase.com/FreedomFlex beginning December 15, 2020.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 5,000 branches in 28 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

