WISeKey launches IoT partnerships via the Trust Protocol Association to monetize its intellectual property (IP) portfolio, including both patent and data assets

With a rich portfolio of more than 46 patent families, covering over 100 fundamental individual patents, and another 22 patents under review, WISeKey continues to expand its technology footprint in various domains including the design of secure chips powered with near field communication (NFC) technology, development of security firmware and backend software, secure management of data, improvement of security protocols between connected objects and advanced cryptography. The Company has filed strategic patents in U.S. which are essential to the digital transformation applications that are fueling the growth in the IoT market (see list patents https://www.wisekey.com/company/our-value-proposition/our-patents/ ).

For WISeKey, adding to its patent portfolio and intellectual property is key to ensuring that it remains a major player in the IoT industry for years to come, providing its customers with scientifically proven technology that differentiates and protects their products from counterfeiting, adds valuable supply-chain tracking features, and prevents the loss of sensitive enterprise and consumer data.

Digital transformation in the IoT market is opening up new applications that can improve the efficiencies of power grids, use NFC chips embedded on pharmaceutical labels to provide better quality healthcare, or secure autonomous vehicles but it’s also creating new security risks, each with its own set of challenges and consequences. Digital identities provided as part of the WISeKey Integrated Security Platforms act as the first line of defense in IoT security architectures by giving each object its own unique, immutable, identity that can be used for strong authentication of the device and encryption of sensitive data as it travels from the edge to the cloud.