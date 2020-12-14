 

Addex Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering of Securities

Geneva, Switzerland, December 14, 2020Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development announced today that it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed underwritten public offering of shares, including those to be settled in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs). Each ADS represents the right to receive six shares of Addex.  The terms of the offering have not been determined, and the offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed. The Company will be concurrently offering the shares in Europe (other than Switzerland) in a private placement to qualified investors, and in Switzerland through private placements.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, an electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com or on the SEC’s website.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. There is no intention or permission to publicly offer, solicit, sell or advertise, directly or indirectly, any securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd in or into Switzerland within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"). Neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to these securities, such as the shares, constitutes or will constitute a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the shares constitutes a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the shares may be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available in Switzerland.

Disclaimer

