 

EQS-Adhoc Implenia wins full-service-provider competition and contract to renovate UBS Paradeplatz as total contractor

Implenia wins full-service-provider competition and contract to renovate UBS Paradeplatz as total contractor

Sustainable renovation of listed UBS building on Paradeplatz in Zurich. Offices, public and commercial use planned.

Dietlikon, 14 December 2020 - UBS has commissioned Implenia, as total contractor, to renovate its building on Paradeplatz in Zurich. The contract signing follows a one-year process involving an Implenia-led planning team working within a full-service-provider competition.

The renovation will create office and work space as well as space for hybrid and partially public use. The building will be opened up to Paradeplatz and Bärengasse.

Highest standards of planning, execution and sustainability

The renovated building will fulfil the highest standards with regard to sustainability, aesthetics and preservation of listed status. The renovated building should achieve a LEED Platinum certification.

Jens Vollmar, Head of Division Buildings at Implenia, is pleased about the contract signing, 'which follows on from the positive experience of the renovations that Implenia carried out at the UBS head office building on Bahnhofstrasse 45. We are using efficient and effective processes, and the latest Lean Construction techniques to ensure optimum quality and timetabling as well as good communications throughout all the planning and execution phases of this highly complex project. We are also working with a proven team that has already been involved in other projects for UBS.'

Contemporary restoration of original quality

Construction work is due to begin on the renovation project at the end of 2021. With a city centre project of this size, efficient logistics are absolutely crucial: site traffic will have to be coordinated to ensure the least possible disturbance to the public transport and pedestrian flows that pass through Paradeplatz, which is a major hub within the city.

