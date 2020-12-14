 

Pernod Ricard’s New Headquarters Voted Best Interior Architecture Project of the Year by Interior Design Magazine, the World’s Gold Standard

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

Pernod Ricard’s new global headquarters, The Island, located in Paris’s 8th arrondissement, has won the Best of Year Award in the “Medium Corporate Office” category. One of the most sought-after accolades in the industry, it was presented as part of the 15th “Best of Year Awards” ceremony organised by the leading international magazine Interior Design. The 2020 winners were announced during a virtual ceremony broadcast on Interior Design’s website and social media by its editor-in-chief Cindy Allen, who took the opportunity to mention Paul Ricard and the history of the name The Island. The project was up against two other finalists: Rockefeller Group’s headquarters in New York and EY Wavespace Group’s innovation centre in Antwerp.

Since July, The Island, reminiscent of the islands in the south of France where the Group originated, has embodied the Group’s transformation in recent years under the leadership of its Chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard. The interior design of the 18,000 square metres of this ultra-connected, environmentally responsible building situated in the heart of Paris is the work of Saguez & Partners. Following two years of development, they designed a project for Pernod Ricard that reflects its employee-focused vision, and with a single mantra: to design a space that promotes maximum interaction between all 900 employees. Of the firm belief that 80% of innovative ideas are born from these person-to-person, informal exchanges – as demonstrated by MIT researcher Thomas Allen – Saguez & Partners have created a workspace that promotes interaction, collaboration, the sharing of experiences, and synergies. For the agency’s founder, Olivier Saguez, “This award recognises a particularly iconic project. Rarely has a company sought to break down silos and encourage interaction to such an extent. We are very proud to have designed a project that is so ambitious from a human perspective.”

According to Olivier Cavil, Head of Communications at Pernod Ricard, and responsible for the project The Island, “The new headquarters is undoubtedly the finest symbol of our Group’s transformation. It is not just a functional place, but also a warm and aesthetically pleasing space, bringing to life our culture of convivialité on a daily basis; a place that re-establishes the importance of informal face-to-face interaction at a time when virtual meetings and remote working are becoming increasingly common. Where better than an island to dream, as Paul Ricard would say.”

Interior Design Magazine’s “Best of Year Award” is the second international accolade received by The Island, which in September won the best office building project at the MIPIM Awards 2020.

About Pernod Ricard
 Pernod Ricard is the world’s No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “Good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations’ Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

