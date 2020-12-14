 

Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 18:40  |  87   |   |   

Xpeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, is proud to announce that its P7 super-long range sports sedan was named the Car of the Year 2021 by the Xuanyuan Awards, China’s most prestigious badge of auto quality and innovation. The Xuanyuan Awards, in their eighth edition, were presented at the Beijing Auto Museum on December 13. During evaluation for the Awards, hosted by Auto Business Review and EFS, 40 competing models were assessed by domestic and international industry experts over a four-month period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005675/en/

Xpeng P7 smart sports sedan (Photo: Business Wire)

Xpeng P7 smart sports sedan (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Xpeng P7 has gained recognition from the market and the industry since its launch,” said He Tao, Co-founder and Senior Vice President of Xpeng Motors, at the award ceremony. “Xpeng Motors is committed to developing autonomous driving technology, pursuing product quality and innovation, and optimizing user experience. We aspire to be a true explorer and a market leader in the smart EV industry.”

The Xpeng P7 won the prestigious title for the following reasons, as voted by the jury: It offers a superior human-car experience that breaks the stereotype of an electric sports car. The P7 showcases a software-defined car, setting a milestone in in-car AI interaction. The P7’s cutting edge technologies represent the cultural identity of a new generation of consumers, and the future pursuit of Chinese automobiles.

As the foremost annual China auto industry award, the Xuanyuan Award brings together leading automotive experts from China, Germany, the US, Austria, Norway and other countries. The Award criteria focus on product innovation, contribution to mobility, and contribution to the development of the Chinese automobile industry. The coveted Car of the Year title from the Award is recognized as a badge of distinction and innovation.

The Xpeng P7, launched in April 2020, is a super-long range, high-performance, fast-charging intelligent EV sports sedan, and Xpeng’s second production model. The Xpeng P7 incorporates many breakthroughs and firsts. It is the first L3 autonomy-ready production vehicle in the Chinese market. It boasts world-beating NEDC 706km super-long driving range and 4.4s 1-100km/h acceleration in some configurations. It is the first production model in any market worldwide powered by NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Xavier system-on-a-chip, delivering 30 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) performance while consuming only 30 watts of power.

About Xpeng

Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

XPeng (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards Xpeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, is proud to announce that its P7 super-long range sports sedan was named the Car of the Year 2021 by the Xuanyuan Awards, China’s most …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Peck Company Holdings and its Strategic Partner GreenBond Advisors Featured by Nasdaq ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.12.20
XPeng Announces Closing of Follow-On Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Overallotment Option
10.12.20
Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, Microstrategy, Facebook, Disney, Trip.com, JD.com, Alibaba, Xpeng, Virgin Galactic - US-Markt
09.12.20
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
08.12.20
Xpeng Aktie erreicht Korrekturzone. Wie geht es weiter mit der Xpeng Aktie?
07.12.20
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
01.12.20
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
25.11.20
Marktstratege Andreas Lipkow: Ritterschlag für Bitcoin - Rallye bei Tesla, Xpeng und Nio berechtigt?
24.11.20
Maydorn: Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, BYD, Blink, DPW Holding, Compleo, SDI, Varta, Millennial L., Plug Power
24.11.20
DAX, Netflix, Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, Adidas, Delivery Hero, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Sixt - Marktüberblick
20.11.20
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
120
XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
13.11.20
23
XPENG (XPEV) Börsenkonkurrenz für TSLA und NIO?